Matchbox Twenty Kick Off Their NZ Tour In Christchurch

TEG Van Egmond is thrilled to announce Matchbox Twenty will make their long-awaited return to New Zealand stages for a two concert tour in February/March 2024. The tour is in support their new album “Where The Light Goes”, due out on May 26 and the band’s first new music in 11 years! The multi-Platinum, hit-making, superstars last toured our shores in 2008 – as part of their ‘Exile In Oceania’ tour – and this time Matchbox Twenty have recruited Goo Goo Dolls to perform on the tour.

Christo Van Egmond, Managing Director of TEG VAN EGMOND, said: “It’s so incredibly exciting to announce that Matchbox Twenty are heading over to entertain New Zealand audiences in February. So many fond memories are bound to resurface while hearing these two brilliant bands perform their classic songs live. Few acts have dominated the contemporary music landscape in this country, from the mid-’90s right through the 2000s, quite like Matchbox Twenty, and the same could be said for Goo Goo Dolls. A magical night is guaranteed.”

“You’d think that it would feel surreal being back on-stage fronting Matchbox Twenty after going solo, but it feels very comfortable to be honest,” lead singer Rob Thomas said. “It always feels comfortable if you dance with the date that you came with, and Matchbox Twenty is the date that I came with. Performing on stage with your mates that you’ve been in a band with for decades is such a privilege and it’s something we never take for granted, especially these days. Our Australasian tour follows a massive 50-plus date U.S. tour for Matchbox Twenty, so we’ll definitely be match-fit and ready to rock your socks off as well. It’s been way too long since I’ve seen all your Kiwi faces. Already looking forward to February!”

Matchbox Twenty have sold over 40 million records worldwide, dominating the charts and performing for millions of fans in arenas and stadiums all around the globe. From ruling MTV and radio playlists, Matchbox Twenty have also clocked up billions of streams in recent years, which speaks to the enduring appeal of their music. Matchbox Twenty have achieved hits in each of the last three decades, with 2017 marking the 20 years since the release of their 5 x Platinum-certified debut album ‘Yourself Or Someone Like You’.

In April this year, Matchbox Twenty dropped their first new music in over a decade: ‘Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)’, the lead single from their upcoming fifth record ‘Where The Light Goes’ (due 26th May) – following up 2012’s Top 10 charting ‘North’ album. ‘Where The Light Goes’ delivers another great batch of real, relevant, and relatable songs from Matchbox Twenty.

Produced by Gregg Wattenberg alongside band members Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook, Matchbox Twenty’s forthcoming album finds the band excited, energised and benefitting from the individual musicians’ respective solo journeys. He’s released five solo albums to date and Rob Thomas has proven to be one of the most highly decorated artists in recent years: collecting three Grammys, 11 BMI Awards, the inaugural Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award and two Billboard Songwriter of the Year honours just to name a few. And his bandmate Paul Doucette has been busily scoring and contributing original music to various film and TV projects (including ‘Utopia’ and ‘For All Mankind’).

“When we take hiatuses from each other to go work on other things, we are legitimately glad to see each other when we get back together and also bring what we’ve learnt back to the band,” Rob Thomas said during a recent radio interview, before referencing Matchbox Twenty’s forthcoming release: “We’re really happy with this record and how it’s come out.”

Having previously toured the U.S. with Matchbox Twenty on the 2013 Summer Tour, the multi-Platinum, hit-making Goo Goo Dolls have sold 15 million records worldwide and actually hold the record for Most Top 10 singles (16). And of course, ‘Iris’ – which held the Billboard Hot 100’s top spot for a staggering 18 weeks and was named ‘#1 Top 40 Song Of The Last 20 Years’! – won’t be left off their setlist, especially since this song recently re-entered the Billboard charts after going TikTok viral.

During their upcoming New Zealand shows, fans can expect to hear Matchbox Twenty’s crowd-pleasing hits from across their impressive back catalogue – including ‘3AM’, ‘Push’, ‘Bent’ and ‘How Far We’ve Come’ – alongside a smattering of brand-new material (aka instant classics). Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early to avoid disappointment.



Matchbox Twenty 2024 New Zealand Tour Dates

Thursday 29 February CHRISTCHURCH, Christchurch Arena

Saturday 2 March NEW PLYMOUTH, Bowl of Brooklands



