Bohemian Rhapsody: NZSO To Perform Baroque Masterpiece

The New Zealand Symphony will perform selections from a landmark work by legendary Baroque violin virtuoso Heinrich Biber from Kerikeri to Blenheim in June.

Vesa-Matti Leppänen

The Bohemian composer’s Harmonia artificioso-ariosa, written in 1696, is one of the greatest compositions of the Baroque era. The masterpiece includes what was at the time unusual tunings which resulted in extraordinarily complex harmonies and polyphonic effects.

The Baroque Innovations tour, led by NZSO Concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppänen, is a rare opportunity to experience Biber’s Harmonia artificioso-ariosa in Wellington (17 June), Gisborne (20 June), Tauranga (21 June), Auckland (22 June), Kerikeri (23 June), Nelson (28 June) and Blenheim (29 June).

An outstanding Baroque violinist, Biber wrote many pieces for the instrument, including sonatas for violin and another stringed instrument or keyboard.

The NZSO continues to be praised for its tours of the best music by Baroque composers. Wellington’s The Post hailed the Orchestra’s performance of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons as “a triumph”.

ENDS

Photo attached: NZSO Concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppänen leads the Orchestra for its Baroque Innovations concert tour Credit: Latitude Creative

Baroque Innovations

BIBER Selected movements from Harmonia artificioso-ariosa

WELLINGTON TE WHANGANUI-A-TARA | Cathedral of St Paul|Saturday 17 June| 7.30pm

GISBORNE TAIRĀWHITI | War Memorial Theatre|Tuesday 20 June| 7.30pm

TAURANGA | Holy Trinity Tauranga |Wednesday 21 June| 7.30pm

AUCKLAND TĀMAKI MAKAURAU | St Matthew-in-the-City|Thursday 22 June| 7.30pm

KERIKERI | Turner Centre|Friday 23 June| 7.30pm

NELSON WHAKATŪ | Nelson Centre of Musical Arts|Wednesday 28 June| 7.30pm

BLENHEIM TE WAIHARAKEKE | ASB Theatre Marlborough|Thursday 29 June| 7.30pm

© Scoop Media

