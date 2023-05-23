Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Night At Auckland Museum Returns

The family-friendly, sell-out event Night at Auckland Museum will again bring Auckland War Memorial Museum to life and open the door to an ancient civilisation. Over two floors filled with fun activities, Night at Auckland Museum: Wonders of Egypt explores the life and times of ancient Egyptians in a unique after-hours event that will excite and intrigue kids and parents alike.

Across six nights in July, Auckland Museum will see its galleries animated with this large-scale performance event. On Sunday 2, Monday 3, Thursday 6, Sunday 9, Monday 10 and Wednesday 12 July, the Museum doors will open late for a Wonders of Egypt experience.

“There is so much to discover at Night at Auckland Museum and we can’t wait for families to discover the mysteries of ancient Egypt and meet a bunch of eccentric characters who will bring that world to life,” says Jo Brookbanks, Auckland Museum Public Programme Specialist.

Night at Auckland Museum: Wonders of Egypt will bring families on a torch-lit adventure to unlock the mysteries and many wonders of a mighty and fascinating civilisation.

Throughout the night, you will encounter a cast of colourful characters who will share their customs and daily lives - from farmers, artisans and scribes to the Grand Vizier Nebet, second only to the pharaoh. Discover what daily life was like on the banks of the Nile, from growing and preparing food, to the art of hieroglyphics, to the temples of the gods and the rituals of preparing for the afterlife, including the process of mummification.

Acquire spells from Peseshet the Physician, try out your Egyptian dance moves, grind wheat with a ‘quern’, create your own protection stone (a must-have for the afterlife), then take a selfie in pharaoh's headgear and try on a variety of ancient fragrances. There will be plenty of fun, hands-on activities for all ages to enjoy.

This fun night-time adventure often sells out, so visitors should not wait to get tickets. Early bird tickets are on sale now from aucklandmuseum.com and includes entry to new exhibition Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs (open from Thursday 15 June).

