Don't Miss Out On The NZ Art Show: 20 Years Of Celebrating Art And People

The much-anticipated NZ Art Show is back, and this year it celebrates two decades of fostering artistic brilliance and showcasing the vibrant world of New Zealand art. From Friday, 2nd June to Sunday, 4th June, art enthusiasts and cultural aficionados will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a captivating display of creativity at the TSB Arena, Wellington.



With a staggering line-up of 200 New Zealand artists, the NZ Art Show promises to be a visual feast for the senses. The event will feature a remarkable collection of artworks from these talented individuals, many of whom have created these works especially for this show. From stunning paintings to awe-inspiring sculptures, visitors can expect an eclectic range of styles and mediums that truly capture the essence of New Zealand's artistic landscape.

In addition to the diverse range of artwork on display, the renowned RT Nelson Sculpture Awards will also be a highlight of the show. These awards recognize exceptional talent in the field of sculpture and offer a unique perspective on the intersection of art and three-dimensional form. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the mastery of these sculptors and appreciate the skill and creativity involved in bringing sculptures to life.



The NZ Art Show will commence with an exclusive Opening Night event on Thursday, 1st June, reserved for Friends and Sponsors of the show. This special evening will offer an intimate preview of the exhibition, allowing attendees to be among the first to witness the breath-taking collection before it opens to the public. It is an occasion not to be missed for those who want to experience the art show in a unique and intimate setting.



"The NZ Art Show has been a cornerstone of New Zealand's artistic community for 20 years, providing a platform for both established and emerging artists to share their talent with the world," said Carla Russell, Executive Director of the NZ Art Show. "We are thrilled to present this milestone event and invite everyone to join us in celebrating the rich diversity and creativity that our artists bring to our lives."



Whether you are an art collector, enthusiast, or simply curious about the power of artistic expression, the NZ Art Show promises an extraordinary experience. Mark your calendars for Friday, 2nd June to Sunday, 4th June, and make your way to the TSB Arena in Wellington to immerse yourself in the world of New Zealand art.

For more information about the NZ Art Show, please visit www.artshow.co.nz

