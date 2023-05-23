Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Don't Miss Out On The NZ Art Show

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 3:38 pm
Press Release: NZ Art Show

Don't Miss Out On The NZ Art Show: 20 Years Of Celebrating Art And People

The much-anticipated NZ Art Show is back, and this year it celebrates two decades of fostering artistic brilliance and showcasing the vibrant world of New Zealand art. From Friday, 2nd June to Sunday, 4th June, art enthusiasts and cultural aficionados will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a captivating display of creativity at the TSB Arena, Wellington.
 

With a staggering line-up of 200 New Zealand artists, the NZ Art Show promises to be a visual feast for the senses. The event will feature a remarkable collection of artworks from these talented individuals, many of whom have created these works especially for this show. From stunning paintings to awe-inspiring sculptures, visitors can expect an eclectic range of styles and mediums that truly capture the essence of New Zealand's artistic landscape.

In addition to the diverse range of artwork on display, the renowned RT Nelson Sculpture Awards will also be a highlight of the show. These awards recognize exceptional talent in the field of sculpture and offer a unique perspective on the intersection of art and three-dimensional form. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the mastery of these sculptors and appreciate the skill and creativity involved in bringing sculptures to life.
 

The NZ Art Show will commence with an exclusive Opening Night event on Thursday, 1st June, reserved for Friends and Sponsors of the show. This special evening will offer an intimate preview of the exhibition, allowing attendees to be among the first to witness the breath-taking collection before it opens to the public. It is an occasion not to be missed for those who want to experience the art show in a unique and intimate setting.
 

"The NZ Art Show has been a cornerstone of New Zealand's artistic community for 20 years, providing a platform for both established and emerging artists to share their talent with the world," said Carla Russell, Executive Director of the NZ Art Show. "We are thrilled to present this milestone event and invite everyone to join us in celebrating the rich diversity and creativity that our artists bring to our lives."
 

Whether you are an art collector, enthusiast, or simply curious about the power of artistic expression, the NZ Art Show promises an extraordinary experience. Mark your calendars for Friday, 2nd June to Sunday, 4th June, and make your way to the TSB Arena in Wellington to immerse yourself in the world of New Zealand art.

For more information about the NZ Art Show, please visit www.artshow.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Art Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>

Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 