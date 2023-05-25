Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

After The Flesh (Wellington, New Zealand) Share Self-titled Debut EP

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 7:39 am
Press Release: UTM Music Group

After the Flesh (L-R): Duncan Nairn (bass), Sam Leamy (drums), Maruša Sagadin (vocals, synths), and Alec Morris (guitar, vocals).

Wellington, New Zealand four-piece After the Flesh have just released their self-titled 4-song EP, bringing together elements of classic ethereal goth pop, and modern dark alternative rock. After the Flesh comprises the talents of Slovenian-born vocalist and keyboardist Maruša Sagadin (“Marusha”); veteran local bassist Duncan Nairn; guitarist and vocalist Alec Morris; and drummer Sam Leamy.

Beautifully mixed and produced by Wellington underground stalwart and lynchpin Bryan Tabuteau, the After the Flesh EP shows significant growth and progression from the band’s earlier demo releases, in the form of three new songs and an updated version of the popular video single, ‘Perpetual Midnight’ (May 2021).

Guitarist Alec Morris remarks on the pros and cons of the band being entirely independent:

“We love that we get to do whatever the fuck we want. But without a label, this takes time and big favours from talented friends: people who take pity on us, and who provide us with the tools and knowledge that we don’t have. It’s a humbling process, and drives the band to do the best work we possibly can. I really feel we’ve done that on this record, as well as providing ourselves with many potential avenues to explore later on.”

The self-titled debut EP After the Flesh is out now from Bandcamp, and will be available via all other streaming platforms from 25 June.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UTM Music Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around eighty avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>


Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>


Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians and four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

Working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, including songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, and community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 