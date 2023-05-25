After The Flesh (Wellington, New Zealand) Share Self-titled Debut EP

After the Flesh (L-R): Duncan Nairn (bass), Sam Leamy (drums), Maruša Sagadin (vocals, synths), and Alec Morris (guitar, vocals).

Wellington, New Zealand four-piece After the Flesh have just released their self-titled 4-song EP, bringing together elements of classic ethereal goth pop, and modern dark alternative rock. After the Flesh comprises the talents of Slovenian-born vocalist and keyboardist Maruša Sagadin (“Marusha”); veteran local bassist Duncan Nairn; guitarist and vocalist Alec Morris; and drummer Sam Leamy.

Beautifully mixed and produced by Wellington underground stalwart and lynchpin Bryan Tabuteau, the After the Flesh EP shows significant growth and progression from the band’s earlier demo releases, in the form of three new songs and an updated version of the popular video single, ‘Perpetual Midnight’ (May 2021).

Guitarist Alec Morris remarks on the pros and cons of the band being entirely independent:

“We love that we get to do whatever the fuck we want. But without a label, this takes time and big favours from talented friends: people who take pity on us, and who provide us with the tools and knowledge that we don’t have. It’s a humbling process, and drives the band to do the best work we possibly can. I really feel we’ve done that on this record, as well as providing ourselves with many potential avenues to explore later on.”

The self-titled debut EP After the Flesh is out now from Bandcamp, and will be available via all other streaming platforms from 25 June.

© Scoop Media

