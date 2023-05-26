Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ Government Approves A Huge Cash Injection Into Racing

Friday, 26 May 2023, 8:55 am
Press Release: Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses

A huge cash injection has been given to fund problem gambling in New Zealand, meanwhile there is yet another sickening death for the blood sport industry - RIP 'Sentient'.

The Coaltion for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) Aotearoa were sickened to hear of yet another racing death. Sentient (10 years old) was discovered lame after racing in Riccarton and subsequently killed. That's a disturbing twelve deaths so far this racing year, reported by NZTR (the true number will definitely be higher).

Just days later the New Zealand government announced TAB has partnered with UK betting company Entain, claiming the deal will guarantee $900 million in funding for the next five years - their way of 'reversing falling revenues for racing.' More here.

Quotes attributable to CPR Spokesperson, Fran Elizabeth:

"The Minister for Racing, Kieran McAnulty, believes this to be the saving grace for a dying industry. It's akin to trying to excuse the practice of slavery, or keeping the sport of gladiator fighting alive. They are refusing to move on from old barbaric forms of pain and blood entertainment.

"Public sentiment is changing. Look at the famous Melbourne Cup; 98% of designer and influencers Stef and Jess Dadon's followers said they did not support the cup but 48 per cent said they once did.

"What we are doing is exposing these sentient beings to painful training methods or nerve damage caused by iron instruments. It is blatant animal abuse right before our very eyes; horses are whipped to make it first to the finish line, suffering catastrophic injuries, heart attacks and death. It is a major animal welfare issue.

"Betting on horses impacts families too, with increasing gambling addictions. According to Department of Internal Affairs, 1 in 5 New Zealand adults (22%) will be affected at some time in their lives by their own gambling or the gambling of others. More here.

"In 2019, the Problem Gambling Foundation raised concerns over the repeal of Section 33(3) of the Gambling Act. "and then a lot of that money will get siphoned back into the racing industry so we'll have one form of gambling funding another". More here.

"Government is supporting investment into what the Treasury have stated as an industry that is on the decline and an industry that has itself proven time and time again to be harmful and deadly to humans and horses.

"CPR is committed to continuing to expose the inherent abuse and suffering that comes from racing horses for gambling profits."

