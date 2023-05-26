Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

First International Recipient Of Writers Residency Announced

Friday, 26 May 2023, 9:50 am
Press Release: Caselberg Trust

Melbourne-based writer and essayist Shu-Ling Chua has been selected as the inaugural recipient of Dunedin’s new Caselberg Trust Margaret Egan Cities of Literature Writers Residency.

Shu-Ling Chua

The writers residency, organised by the Caselberg Trust and Dunedin UNESCO City of Literature, was launched on 3 March 2023 to mark International Writers’ Day.

It will be offered every second year to writers from the other 41 UNESCO Cities of Literature, and solely to applicants from Ōtepoti Dunedin and across Aotearoa every other year.

City of Literature Director Nicky Page says the judges were delighted by the quality of the 42 applications received from candidates in 22 Cities of Literature across the world.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Shu-Ling Chua as our first recipient. The judges were very impressed by the high standard of all the applications, but Shu-Ling’s work stood out for them in a talented field.”

Shu-Ling’s success means she will reside and write in the Caselberg House, in Broad Bay, on Dunedin’s Otago Peninsula, for six weeks from October to mid-November 2023.

“Having the space to focus on her extremely interesting essay collection in the beautiful Caselberg House will no doubt make for an enriching Residency for Shu-Ling, and enriching for our City of Literature too – we can’t wait to welcome Shu-Ling and introduce her to our wonderful Ōtepoti writing community.”

Shu-Ling says, “I'm thrilled and looking forward to meeting other writers and readers in Dunedin in October. I'm sure my time at the Caselberg House will be beautifully inspiring. I’m grateful to the late Margaret Egan, the Caselberg Trust and Dunedin UNESCO City of Literature for their generosity.”

While her current preferred form is lyric essays, she has also written nonfiction, criticism, poetry and fiction for various publications, including Peril Magazine, Meanjin, Going Down Swinging, Asian American Writers’ Workshop, Vogue China and 4A Papers.

Her essay collection, Echoes, explores nostalgia, inheritance and small joys. It jointly won the 2021 Small Press Network Book of the Year Award. Other recent achievements include being shortlisted for the 2021 Deakin University Nonfiction Prize and 2018 Woollahra Digital Literary Award.

Shu-Ling has presented and performed at a range of festivals, and was a board member of Peril Magazine, producer of Noted Writers Festival and Voiceworks nonfiction editor.

During the residency, she will work on a full-length essay collection on “art, intimacy, longing, and the blurry boundaries between private and public”.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Caselberg Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around eighty avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>


Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>


Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians and four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

Working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, including songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, and community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 