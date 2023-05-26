Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ACES Wicketkeeper Ben Horne Retires From Professional Cricket

Friday, 26 May 2023, 9:52 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

After a successful career spanning seven seasons, Auckland ACES wicketkeeper/batsman Ben Horne has announced his retirement from professional cricket.

29-year old Horne has been a mainstay in the ACES lineup in all three formats since breaking into the starting XI at the end of 2016.

His nimble wicketkeeping and hard hitting batting has been integral to the ACES' success in recent seasons, including winning both the Ford Trophy and Plunket Shield in 2021/22, where Horne's 27 dismissals were a season record.

"I’m proud to look back on my career and some of the things we’ve accomplished but more importantly to me some of the people who I did it with," says Horne.

"I’ve been playing cricket with some of the guys for over a decade, can call a lot of them my closest mates, and that’s what I’m most proud of."

Auckland Cricket's Director of Performance and Talent Daniel Archer says Horne's energy and commitment has rubbed off on his teammates on and off the field.

"We are extremely grateful to Ben for all his efforts and commitment during his time in blue," says Archer.

"A high energy player and individual, Ben has provided so many memorable moments in a career that he should be extremely proud of."

ACES coach Doug Watson wishes Horne all the best for his future endeavours and says his experience and sense of humour will be missed.

"Ben has been a wonderful servant to Auckland Cricket, he always trained and played with energy, enthusiasm and commitment. I will miss Ben, he is a good man," says Watson.

Horne has been a popular figure amongst ACES fans. His bowler/wicketkeeper partnership with Will Somerville, including bear-hug celebrations and Horne's coining of Somerville's nickname 'Dad' has been a favourite among fans over the last few seasons.

"Huge thanks must go to my partner Laura, and my parents for their unwavering support throughout, and of course my Aces teammates - it’s been a great ride and I’m looking forward to the next chapter," says Horne.

Since debuting in 2016/17, Horne amassed 2,140 runs in first class cricket at an average of 31.94 with 3 centuries, the most recent coming against Otago in March this year.

As a keeper he was responsible for 170 dismissals in the Plunket Shield. His nine dismissals in one match against Central Districts in 2018/19 is an Auckland first class record.

In One Day cricket he hit 1,140 runs at an average of 27.1 with 69 dismissals.

And in T20 cricket, where Horne's powerful strike rate of 136 often gave Auckland middle order impetus, he hit 635 runs and amassed 42 dismissals.

Horne is currently stationed in the United Kingdom where he is representing Wolverhampton Cricket Club.

