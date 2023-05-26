Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Open Day Highlights Māori Theatre And Circus Performance

Friday, 26 May 2023, 11:58 am
Press Release: Te Pou Theatre

Two professional performing arts companies – Te Pou Theatre, the home of Māori theatre in Auckland, and The Dust Palace, New Zealand’s leading circus theatre company – are combining forces for a Māori Performing Arts Open Day to showcase their work and introduce a circus school for young Māori artists called Te Kura Maninirau.

Circus performing students from Te Kura Maninirau, from left, Paku Fernandez, Te Rongopai Curreen-Tukiwaho and Charlize Ross

“The purpose of the Open Day is to give our community an opportunity to engage with the arts and explore it as a viable vocation and to encourage our rangatahi to develop their interest in the arts, especially as circus performers,” says Tainui Tukiwaho, the co-founder of Te Pou Theatre.

“Both companies have been open long enough and done enough different types of shows that our community has had a chance to get a sense of what we do and hopefully we have piqued some interest.”

The Māori Performing Arts Open Day is a free event on Saturday 24th June at Te Pou Theatre in West Auckland from 11am.

It will include kai, a DJ and many of the performing arts showcased by both Te Pou Theatre and The Dust Palace, including circus and acrobatic acts, and appearances from the cast members of Kōpū, Te Pou Theatre’s last show which showcased the singing and acting talents of wāhine Māori.

The day will also feature seminars from Māori musicians, Mohi Allen and Brady Peeti, a poi workshop led by group members of former Te Matatini champions, Te Roopū Manutaki and a contemporary dance demonstration from Kura Te Ua from HawaikiTū.

Tukiwaho, of Tūhoe and Te Arawa, says the day is for whānau to connect and participate in the array of performance arts offered by Te Pou Theatre and The Dust Palace.

“It’s never too late to take part in the arts, if it’s for fun, for a job or everything in between,” he says.

The Open Day is also an opportunity for Te Pou Theatre and The Dust Palace to highlight their other joint venture – Te Kura Maninirau – the first kaupapa Māori circus school in Aotearoa. A special performance from Te Māwhaiwhai, the youth circus company, will be one of the highlights.

Māori juggler and circus performer, Mark Williams of Ngāpuhi, is a kaiako at the kura and says the Open Day gives will showcase his work in the circus industry as well as celebrate all things Māori.

“It’s rare that I’m able to put my energy into something that focuses on combining the Māori and circus cultures. It’s part of my story and history,” Mark says.

“Circus performance is an evolving artform. It’s great that it’s moving into this Māori cultural space.”

The Māori Performing Arts Open Day is at Te Pou Theatre, Corban Estate Arts Centre, West Auckland on Saturday 24th June from 11am -3pm.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Pou Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around eighty avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>


Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>


Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians and four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

Working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, including songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, and community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 