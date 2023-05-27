Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
2023 NZ International Comedy Festival Fred Award For Best NZ Show Finalists Announced!

Saturday, 27 May 2023, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

The three nominees for this year’s Fred Award have been chosen by a panel of expert judges and will compete at tomorrow’s final showcase Last Laughs! Hosted by Chris Parker. The award will go to the Best New Zealand Show in the 2023 NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo and is one of the highest commendations in Aotearoa’s comedy industry.

Named in honour of the late comedy icon John Clarke’s legendary Kiwi character Fred Dagg, The Fred Award was introduced in 2006 and recognises the Comedy Festival's Best Show by a New Zealand comedian. Previous winners have included Rose Matafeo, James Nokise, Chris Parker, Rhys Darby and the 2021 reigning winner Eli Matthewson.

The Fred Award finalists for 2023 are:

Brendon, Guy and Jamaine were all previously nominated for the coveted Billy T Award together in 2014.

The Fred Award winner will receive a $5000 cash grant from the New Zealand Comedy Trust.

Hosted by the one and only Chris Parker, head along to Last Laughs!

7pm tomorrow night at SkyCity Theatre to see performances from the Fred Award finalists, alongside 2023 Billy T Award nominees, Maria Williams, Janaye Henry, Abby Howells, Jack Ansett and Gabby Anderson and see who will take home the prestigious Billy T Award Yellow Towel and The Fred Award’s Golden Gumboot. Comedy legendmMichèle A'Court ONZM will also make a special guest appearance as the headline act for the evening.

Last Laughs! Will be filmed for THREE as part of their month of comedy and will air Thursday 1 June.

