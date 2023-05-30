Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Al Jazeera Media Network Has Won Over 100 Telly Awards

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 10:36 am
Press Release: Al Jazeera

The winners of the 44th Annual Telly Awards were announced on May 23 and they include some of the most prominent global brands and media companies including Netflix, Disney, Paramount, National Geographic, and The Washington Post.

Al Jazeera English won five gold awards for its series "All Hail the Planet," "101 East," and "A Sense of Community." Five gold awards were given to Al Jazeera’s Digital series "Start Here," "AJ Close Up," and "Between Us." AJ+ channels won three gold awards, and the Digital Newsroom and Creative Directorate won three gold awards.

Other divisions and channels earned awards for Arabic and English video content spanning documentary, social video, social newscast, 3D animation, explainers and web-series genres.

Commenting on the awards, Giles Trendle, the Managing Director of Al Jazeera English, stated, "I am immensely proud of our team's outstanding achievement in winning 5 prestigious gold awards. This recognition reflects the exceptional quality of our programming and editorial integrity. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the talented journalists who continue to contribute to our success."

Mounir Daymi, the Executive Director of Al Jazeera Digital Division, said, "We are elated to have received these accolades from prestigious institutions, the Telly Awards. The 8 gold medals in total for our digital series and AJ+ represent a huge recognition for our division. This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work and innovation demonstrated by our talented team in creating compelling and thought-provoking content."

Ramzan Alnoimi, Acting Executive Director of Al Jazeera’s Global Brand & Communications Division and Director of Creative said: "We are deeply honored to receive 22 awards from one of the industry's most esteemed awarding bodies, recognising the collective achievement of our creative and editorial teams. This remarkable accomplishment stands as a testament to the experience and competence of our producers, showcasing their exceptional talent and dedication to delivering outstanding on-screen stories across the network."

All content was judged by members of The Telly Award Judging Council comprised of more than 200 industry experts and leading professionals from top production companies, networks and content studios.

For more than 40 years, the Telly Awards have honored exceptional and innovative television and video content across all screens.

 

ENDS

 

pressoffice@aljazeera.net | +974 5050 9111

Al Jazeera: Media Network Wins Over 100 Telly Awards

All content was judged by members of The Telly Award Judging Council comprised of more than 200 industry experts and leading professionals from top production companies, networks, and content studios. More>>


