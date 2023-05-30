Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Dates And Venues Announced For Summer Concert Tour 2024

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 11:37 am
Press Release: Greenstone Entertainment

It’s time to bring your mates and loved ones together and get your plans underway for one of New Zealand’s biggest concert drawcards of the summer, with the team at Greenstone Entertainment announcing dates and venues for the 2024 Summer Concert Tour.

The three-show nationwide tour will be taking place from late January with a new, one-off year location for the second of its dates in the tour.

The North Island shows will be returning to their traditional Auckland Anniversary weekend slot, with the Taupō Summer Concert taking place on Saturday the 27th of January, with the second gig of the tour heading to Claudelands Oval in Hamilton on Sunday 28th of January, as an interim venue for 2024.

Rounding out the tour will be the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert in Queenstown on Saturday the 3rd of February, a great opportunity for the many concert goers who will no doubt take advantage to make it a long Waitangi weekend.

Of the move to Claudelands Oval in Hamilton, it will have the same format as the other Summer Concert Tour shows that fans love and enjoy, with an awesome afternoon festival atmosphere, along with an excellent range of food and beverage options on offer. The move in venue is to be for one year only with the intention of returning to Coromandel once the State Highway roading infrastructure repairs have been completed.

Greenstone Entertainment CEO, Amanda Calvert comments: “We love the Coromandel region, it aligns perfectly to our philosophy of bringing live music entertainment to some of New Zealand’s favourite summer holiday locations.”

“We’re delighted with the recent announcement of funding to construct a new bridge on State Highway 25A, and that the Coromandel region will be fully re-connected again. We have been working closely with Thames-Coromandel District Council and have conveyed to them that by having a one-year break in 2024, it will allow time for the planned new infrastructure to bed in.”

“Both Whitianga and the venue itself are a perfect location for one of our shows. We have a 10-year agreement in place with Thames-Coromandel District Council and regularly attract over 15,000 concert goers to the Whitianga Summer Concert, so can’t wait to be back there in 2025.”

“We have given a wealth of consideration to where to hold the second of our 2024 shows and by taking it to Hamilton we believe it will make it accessible for those in the immediate Hamilton region, as well as those travelling from the likes of Auckland and the Coromandel, along with offering a range of accommodation options to choose from.”

“We are in the final stages of securing another fantastic line up of artists for the concerts and can’t wait to share more details on these soon.”

With over a decade of bringing some of the best of international classic rock to our shores, Greenstone Entertainment are excited to again have the Summer Concert Tour on fans 2024 summer calendar and to host the tens of thousands of concert goers who enjoy these iconic live outdoor music shows.

SUMMER CONCERT TOUR 2024 DATES

Taupo Summer Concert – Taupo Amphitheatre – Saturday 27 January 2024
Auckland Anniversary Weekend

Summer Concert – Claudelands Oval – Hamilton - Sunday 28 January 2024 
Auckland Anniversary Weekend

Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert - Queenstown – Saturday 3 February 2024

LIFESTYLE


 


