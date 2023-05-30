Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd, Lead Massive ALL AGES NZ Event

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 11:51 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

New Zealand has just scored itself a brand new, ALL AGES, hip hop event

As New Zealand’s love for hip-hop continues to grow, fans around the country are about to be rewarded in a big way with the announcement of LIGHT IT UP, the latest major hip hop / rap concert set to take the country by storm.

For its inaugural year, the all-ages hip-hop concert on Sunday, September 10, 2023, will see some of the most sought-after names in hip-hop descending on one of the country's largest indoor venues - Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Leading the announcement is North Dakota Hip Hop juggernaut and hugely successful entrepreneur Wiz Khalifa. Khalifa will headline shows in Australasia for the first time since his 2015 sellout tour, which came off the back of the globally revered single ‘See You Again (ft. Charlie Puth)’ from the Fast & Furious 7 soundtrack.

Joining Wiz Khalifa on the Australasia tour run will be American hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd and Brooklyn based Billboard Hot 100 charting artist Lola Brooke, fresh from huge sets of Coachella 2023. While Rae Sremmurd will be landing down under for the first time since their standout performance at FOMO Festival in 2019, Lola Brooke will officially be making her Australasian debut at LIGHT IT UP!

In addition to a line-up stacked with top-tier American hip-hop acts, Australian-born and raised hip-hop will also be front and centre with NSW’s very own pioneer of Australian drill, Samoan/Chinese artist Hooligan Hefs and Australian-Samoan hip-hop rising star Youngn Lipz, as well as the DMC Champion DJ BeastMode.

Backed by the creative brains at TEG MJR and Switch Events - whose previous tours have included Snoop Dogg's highly-acclaimed multi-date arena tour, Ice Cube’s recent Australian run, 50 Cent’s massive outdoor events and countless others - LIGHT IT UP is presented by Mai fm and will mark the next major step for hip hop focused events in Australasia.
 

Pre-sale tickets for LIGHT IT UP go on sale at 2pm on Thursday June 1
General Public tickets go on sale at 2pm on Friday June 2

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Al Jazeera: Media Network Wins Over 100 Telly Awards

All content was judged by members of The Telly Award Judging Council comprised of more than 200 industry experts and leading professionals from top production companies, networks, and content studios. More>>


NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around eighty avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>


Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>


Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians and four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 