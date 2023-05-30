Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd, Lead Massive ALL AGES NZ Event

New Zealand has just scored itself a brand new, ALL AGES, hip hop event

As New Zealand’s love for hip-hop continues to grow, fans around the country are about to be rewarded in a big way with the announcement of LIGHT IT UP, the latest major hip hop / rap concert set to take the country by storm.

For its inaugural year, the all-ages hip-hop concert on Sunday, September 10, 2023, will see some of the most sought-after names in hip-hop descending on one of the country's largest indoor venues - Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Leading the announcement is North Dakota Hip Hop juggernaut and hugely successful entrepreneur Wiz Khalifa. Khalifa will headline shows in Australasia for the first time since his 2015 sellout tour, which came off the back of the globally revered single ‘See You Again (ft. Charlie Puth)’ from the Fast & Furious 7 soundtrack.

Joining Wiz Khalifa on the Australasia tour run will be American hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd and Brooklyn based Billboard Hot 100 charting artist Lola Brooke, fresh from huge sets of Coachella 2023. While Rae Sremmurd will be landing down under for the first time since their standout performance at FOMO Festival in 2019, Lola Brooke will officially be making her Australasian debut at LIGHT IT UP!

In addition to a line-up stacked with top-tier American hip-hop acts, Australian-born and raised hip-hop will also be front and centre with NSW’s very own pioneer of Australian drill, Samoan/Chinese artist Hooligan Hefs and Australian-Samoan hip-hop rising star Youngn Lipz, as well as the DMC Champion DJ BeastMode.

Backed by the creative brains at TEG MJR and Switch Events - whose previous tours have included Snoop Dogg's highly-acclaimed multi-date arena tour, Ice Cube’s recent Australian run, 50 Cent’s massive outdoor events and countless others - LIGHT IT UP is presented by Mai fm and will mark the next major step for hip hop focused events in Australasia.



Pre-sale tickets for LIGHT IT UP go on sale at 2pm on Thursday June 1

General Public tickets go on sale at 2pm on Friday June 2

