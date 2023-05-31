History Under The Hammer: Webb's To Auction Hei Tiki Gifted To King Edward VIII In 1920

All content was judged by members of The Telly Award Judging Council comprised of more than 200 industry experts and leading professionals from top production companies, networks, and content studios. More>>



NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around eighty avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>



Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>



Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>