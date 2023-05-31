Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
History Under The Hammer: Webb's To Auction Hei Tiki Gifted To King Edward VIII In 1920

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Webbs

  • During a 1920 Royal Tour, Edward, Prince of Wales was gifted a hei tiki by the people of West Harbour, Otago. It is inscribed with a dedication to the prince.
  • The Prince of Wales visited New Zealand and Australia to thank the Antipodes for its contribution to the war effort. After arriving in Auckland aboard the battlecruiser HMS Renown, he spent four weeks travelling the country aboard a Royal Train and by motor coach, visiting 50 cities and towns from Auckland to Invercargill.
  • The prince was crowned King Edward VIII in 1936.
  • He abdicated the throne the same year, leading to his brother being crowned King George VI.
  • George VI was the father of Queen Elizabeth II and grandfather of King Charles III.
  • Had Edward VIII not abdicated, Charles would not have become king.
  • The hei tiki will be auctioned by Webb’s as a single lot online sale over the week either side of King’s Birthday weekend.
Lot 1, A Presentation Hei Tiki Gifted to King Edward VIII, estimate $12,000 — $15,000

“This hei tiki is a fascinating historical artefact, and it is wonderful to see it repatriated. It was gifted to the Prince of Wales in 1920 and is tied into the history of his later abdication from the throne in 1936. Those with an interest in the history of the House of Windsor and its relationship to New Zealand will find this item very intriguing.”

–Ben Erren, Director of Decorative Arts, Webb's

