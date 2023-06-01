Operatunity Brings Broadway To Kiwi Audiences

Operatunity Daytime Concerts and Travel is thrilled to present From Broadway to Westend, a glitzy showtune spectacular, showcasing New Zealand’s finest homegrown theatre talent. The tour will visit 22 venues nationwide 14th June – 28th July 2023 and is guaranteed to thrill, delight, and stir the emotions of senior audiences across the country. In true Operatunity style the show will be filled with world class voices, great fun, and of course, fabulous costumes!

From Broadway to Westend features some of New Zealand’s finest musical theatre voices to grace our stages. Operatunity Resident Artists Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Alex Foster and pianist Paul Carnegie-Jones are joined by NZ singer actor Isaac Pawson, who audiences may recognise from his recent television appearances on Shortland Street and the many leading roles he’s played in musicals across the country, and Vanessa Kelly - one half of the iconic 90s Kiwi pop duo Deep Obsession who made her start in music in musical theatre. Perhaps the most exciting of all however is the return of beloved Kiwi musical theatre star Tainui Kuru, now based in Canada, coming back home especially for this show!

The concert will showcase the greatest songs from the greatest musical theatre stages in the world in a singing, dancing, sparkling spectacular. Audiences will enjoy their favourite numbers by composers such as Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Lerner & Loewe and many more! Audiences will also be delighted to know that they will have the chance to mingle with the stars of the show over complimentary morning tea served prior to the performance, a special touch of Operatunity’s signature care.

From Broadway to Westend will transport audiences from Whangarei to Invercargill to the stages of New York and London, visiting 22 centres across New Zealand such as the Civic Theatre Invercargill, Centrestage Orewa and Southward Theatre Kapiti. Committed to caring for senior communities, all venues have been chosen for their convenience, accessibility and easy parking.

What better way for seniors to celebrate being out and about and living than through a fabulous musical extravaganza presented with Operatunity’s signature love, flair, and care. As Isabel and John from Dunedin write, “The energy onstage is outstanding. What a joy to watch such talent. We feel very lucky to have such great entertainment.”

From Broadway to Westend tours nationwide 14th June – 28th July 2023. Tickets $39-$42 (subscription and group discounts available) and include complimentary morning tea with the artists. For more information and to book visit www.operatunity.co.nz or call the friendly Operatunity office team toll-free 0508 266 237.

Tainui Kuru Returns from Canada for Operatunity’s From Broadway to Westend

Operatunity Daytime Concerts and Travel is thrilled to announce that beloved Kiwi musical theatre star Tainui Kuru will be returning briefly from Canada, for Operatunity's From Broadway to Westend, a glitzy showtune spectacular, showcasing New Zealand's finest homegrown theatre talent.

Operatunity audiences will be incredibly excited to see Tainui again, having last seen him in Operatunity’s tour Iconic Kiwis in September 2019. A lot has changed since then, with Tainui moving to Vancouver Canada, forging a career as a performer and personal trainer in a brand-new country, and marrying his Kiwi girl! After realising his dream of becoming an All black would remain only a dream, Tainui did what any other aspiring sportsman would do, and pursued a career in the arts. In his final year of high school, Tainui performed in a production of Les Misérables and was asked to consider auditioning for the National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Arts (NASDA) in Christchurch. In his final year, he received the degree prize for outstanding achievement in his studies. Since then Tainui has performed in many Theatre and Musical Theatre productions including Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast, Cats, The Mikado, The Music Man, Grease, Guys and Dolls and Saturday Night Fever. He is proud to say he has worked for many of New Zealand’s major theatre companies including The Court Theatre and Auckland Theatre Company. As a soloist, Tainui has sung for DanceSport NZ National Ballroom Championships, Coca Cola Christmas in the Park and Christchurch Symphony Orchestra.

The concert will showcase Tainui, alongside Bonaventure-Allan Moetaua, Alex Foster, Isaac Pawson, Vanessa Kelly and pianist Paul-Carnegie Jones, performing the greatest songs from the greatest musical theatre stages in the world in a singing, dancing, sparkling spectacular. Audiences will enjoy their favourite numbers by composers such as Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Lerner & Loewe and many more!

