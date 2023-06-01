Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Radio Awards 2023 - NZME Celebrates Big Wins Including Six Premier Awards

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 6:59 pm
Press Release: NZME

A week on from the release of figures showing overall radio audience numbers have grown with 3.4 million Kiwis tuning in each week, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is celebrating winning a swag of awards at this evening’s 2023 NZ Radio Awards, including six of the eight premier awards.

Jason Winstanley, NZME Chief Radio Officer, says the Awards celebrate the best of the best in New Zealand radio, and the scale of talent across the country’s networks and stations demonstrates the strength of the radio industry.

“This is a fantastic time for radio and for digital audio and shows the industry is at its strongest point. So much hard work goes into keeping a radio station going 24/7, and it’s awesome to celebrate those who are putting in the hard yards, all of whom have a passion for this much-loved media platform that we live and breathe every day,” says Winstanley.

Newstalk ZB had a cracker of an evening, winning the most awards of any station including Station of the Year – Network. Mike Hosking was named the Sir Paul Holmes Broadcaster of the Year and won Best Talk Presenter - Breakfast or Drive. Marcus Lush was awarded Best Talk Presenter – Non-Breakfast or Drive and Senior Political Correspondent Barry Soper was honoured for his Outstanding Contribution to Radio.

Newstalk ZB’s other awards included Niva Retimanu - Best Newsreader, Jason Pine - Best Sports Reader, Presenter or Commentator, new ZB Political Editor Jason Walls was joint winner of Best New Broadcaster – Journalist and the team behind Heather du Plessis-Allan’s Drive won Best Show Producer or Producing Team - Talk Show. Newstalk ZB and GOLD Sport were awarded Best Sports Story - Team Coverage for coverage of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley once again took out the hotly contested Best Music Breakfast Show – Network Award.

The Hits Breakfast with Jono & Ben took out Best Marketing Campaign for their epic Kids Call The Shots campaign, and Best Client Promotion/Activation for their $10,000 Chip Pic promotion. The Hits Rotorua team also celebrated success with Best Community Campaign for Fill The Bus. Meg Wyatt, who works across both The Hits and ZM won Best New Broadcaster – On Air.

Radio Hauraki’s Rocktober Campaign, which saw its hosts transform into rock legends, also proved to be a big hit, winning Best Video – Short Form. Showcasing NZME’s growing strength and focus on digital audio and sports entertainment, the Alternative Commentary Collective’s Agenda Podcast won Best Entertainment Podcast – Episodic.

In other awards, NZME’s small but mighty sales team in Christchurch took out Sales Team of the Year, and NZME Video Producer Josh Hubbard won Best New Broadcaster – Off Air. NZME’s Creative Team also took out Best Effective Commercial Campaign for Does it do what a Daikin does?

NZME Chief Executive Michael Boggs congratulated all winners across all categories and networks.

“It was fantastic to come together as an industry tonight to celebrate the very best in radio in this country. I’m especially proud of our NZME team a lot of mahi goes into operating a successful radio and digital audio network that spans multiple stations covering news, sport, music and entertainment. It was awesome to see our talented teams and individuals recognised this evening.

Boggs also thanked NZME’s audiences and customers: “We simply couldn’t do what we do without our valued audiences engaging with our radio stations, digital streaming platforms and podcasts, as well as our publishing, digital and OneRoof property platforms, all of which see us reach 3.6 million Kiwis. We also say a huge thanks to our advertising clients – thank you for your ongoing support,” he says.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZME on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Al Jazeera: Media Network Wins Over 100 Telly Awards

All content was judged by members of The Telly Award Judging Council comprised of more than 200 industry experts and leading professionals from top production companies, networks, and content studios. More>>


NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around eighty avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>


Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>


Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians and four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 