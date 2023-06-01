MediaWorks 2023 NZ Radio Awards Winners
MediaWorks teams across the country are celebrating after wins at the 2023 New Zealand Radio Awards.
MediaWorks took out wins in 25 categories, recognising work from across the whole business - from content, creative and promotions, to on air hosts, podcasts and commercials.
The Breeze, The Edge, More FM, The Rock and Today FM were all big winners with nods across multiple categories.
The Rock’s Roger Farrelly was recognised for his exceptional services to broadcasting with The Rock also picking up the prestigious ‘Blackie Award’ for their campaign which celebrated Rog’s 30 years on air.
The Breeze stalwart Robert Scott was awarded Best Music Host, with The Breeze Network also being recognised for the Best Content Director / Content Team and Best Network Station Promotion for The Breeze Jingle.
John, Flash & Toast from Northland’s More FM Breakfast club took out the accolade for Best Local Team Show for the second year in a row, with their network colleagues Jay-Jay and Flynny receiving the award for Best Music Network Team.
Our MediaWorks creative team was recognised multiple times taking out the Best Creative Commercial Campaign, Best Commercial Production, Best Single Commercial and Best Voice Talent awards.
MediaWorks interim CEO Wendy Palmer said “it was fantastic to be able to get together in person this year to celebrate the depth and breadth of talent in Aotearoa's radio industry.
“It was particularly pleasing to see some of our local teams shine, demonstrating the continuing strength of community radio.
“So much hard work and creativity goes into bringing the magic of radio to audiences every day. I'm super-proud of the MediaWorks teams recognised and would like to congratulate all of the winners tonight."
The full list of MediaWorks 2023 Radio Award winners is below:
BEST CONTENT DIRECTOR / CONTENT TEAM
Will Maisey, Kris Edwards, Christian Boston - The Breeze Network
BEST SHOW PRODUCER OR PRODUCING TEAM - MUSIC SHOW
Braydon Priest - Auckland's Breakfast with Robert & Jeanette - The Breeze
BEST STATION IMAGING
Grant Brodie, Hamish Phipps, Martijn Hehewerth, Casey Sullivan, Regan White, Sin Howard, Richie Culph - The Edge Network
BEST STATION TRAILER
The Edge ATM - Grant Brodie, Hamish Phipps - The Edge Network
BEST VIDEO - LONG FORM
High & Die: The Fentanyl Problem - Simon Morrow, Wilhelmina Shrimpton, Tom Thexton - Today FM
BEST NETWORK STATION PROMOTION
The Breeze Jingle - Will Maisey, Braydon Priest, Kris Edwards, Mel Dooley - The Breeze Network
BEST SINGLE MARKET STATION PROMOTION
Hilary & Fitzy's Canterbury Caravan Tour - Lauren White, Hiliary Schroeder, Josh Fogden, Hilary Muir, Dave Fitzgerald, Ryan Foster, Daniel Blue, Sarah van der Kley, Kate Coley, Georgia Bingham, Sarah Webster - The Breeze Canterbury
BEST DIGITAL CONTENT
The Rock - Raynor Perreau, Michael Baker, Ricky Bannister, MediaWorks Digital Team - The Rock Network BEST ENTERTAINMENT PODCAST - SEASONAL
Grey Areas - Phil Guyan, Petra Bagust, Mick Andrews, Josh Couch, Steph Soh Lavemaau, Sam Donkin - Love It Media/Rova
BEST PODCAST BY A RADIO SHOW
Rock Drive with Jay and Dunc - Duncan Heyde, Jay Reeve, Caleb Greaves, Tiegan Lilley, Cate Owen, Ben Donaldson - The Rock Network
‘THE BLACKIE AWARD’
Rog's 30th Anniversary - Roger Farrelly, Bryce Casey, Andrew Mulligan, Mel Abbot, Mitch Farr, Raynor Perreau, Ryan Maguire - The Rock Network
BEST MUSIC NETWORK HOST
Robert Scott - The Breeze Network
BEST MUSIC NETWORK TEAM
Jay-Jay & Flynny - Jay-Jay Feeney, Paul Flynn, David Rybinski, George Smith, Matthew Pledger, Amy Collett - More FM Network
BEST LOCAL TEAM SHOW
Northland's Breakfast Club with John, Flash and Toast - John Markby, Angela Gordon, Tauha Te Kani, Tania Burgess, Christian Boston - More FM Northland
BEST LOCAL MUSIC HOST
Amber Russell - Hiliary Schroeder - More FM Canterbury
BEST SHOW - NON SURVEYED MARKET
Bevan for Breakfast - Bevan Chapman, Rodger Clamp, Dave Rybinski - More FM Gisborne & Wairoa
BEST NEWS OR SPORTS JOURNALIST
Wilhelmina Shrimpton - Today FM
BEST NEWS STORY - TEAM COVERAGE
War in Ukraine - Today FM
BEST SPONSORSHIP & PARTNERSHIP
Billy Joel on The Breeze - Will Maisey, Ange Wedekind, Tiffany Montgomery - The Breeze Network
BEST CREATIVE COMMERCIAL CAMPAIGN
NRC - Road Safety Strategy - 2022 - Alastair Barran, Chris Hurring - MediaWorks
BEST COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION
NRC - BPM - Chris Hurring, Alastair Barran - MediaWorks
BEST SINGLE COMMERCIAL
NRC - Never Give Up - Alastair Barran, Chris Hurring, Zoe-Harper Barran - MediaWorks
BEST VOICE TALENT
Hamish Nixon - MediaWorks
ASSOCIATED CRAFT AWARD
MediaWorks Partnerships Team - Angela Wedekind, Briana Lonsdale, Tayla McVey, Sara Pilkington, Sidney Collett, Chris Lloyd, Paige Faigaa - MediaWorks
SERVICES TO BROADCASTING
Roger Farrelly - The Rock Network