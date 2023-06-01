MediaWorks 2023 NZ Radio Awards Winners

MediaWorks teams across the country are celebrating after wins at the 2023 New Zealand Radio Awards.

MediaWorks took out wins in 25 categories, recognising work from across the whole business - from content, creative and promotions, to on air hosts, podcasts and commercials.

The Breeze, The Edge, More FM, The Rock and Today FM were all big winners with nods across multiple categories.

The Rock’s Roger Farrelly was recognised for his exceptional services to broadcasting with The Rock also picking up the prestigious ‘Blackie Award’ for their campaign which celebrated Rog’s 30 years on air.

The Breeze stalwart Robert Scott was awarded Best Music Host, with The Breeze Network also being recognised for the Best Content Director / Content Team and Best Network Station Promotion for The Breeze Jingle.

John, Flash & Toast from Northland’s More FM Breakfast club took out the accolade for Best Local Team Show for the second year in a row, with their network colleagues Jay-Jay and Flynny receiving the award for Best Music Network Team.

Our MediaWorks creative team was recognised multiple times taking out the Best Creative Commercial Campaign, Best Commercial Production, Best Single Commercial and Best Voice Talent awards.

MediaWorks interim CEO Wendy Palmer said “it was fantastic to be able to get together in person this year to celebrate the depth and breadth of talent in Aotearoa's radio industry.

“It was particularly pleasing to see some of our local teams shine, demonstrating the continuing strength of community radio.

“So much hard work and creativity goes into bringing the magic of radio to audiences every day. I'm super-proud of the MediaWorks teams recognised and would like to congratulate all of the winners tonight."

The full list of MediaWorks 2023 Radio Award winners is below:

BEST CONTENT DIRECTOR / CONTENT TEAM

Will Maisey, Kris Edwards, Christian Boston - The Breeze Network

BEST SHOW PRODUCER OR PRODUCING TEAM - MUSIC SHOW

Braydon Priest - Auckland's Breakfast with Robert & Jeanette - The Breeze

BEST STATION IMAGING

Grant Brodie, Hamish Phipps, Martijn Hehewerth, Casey Sullivan, Regan White, Sin Howard, Richie Culph - The Edge Network

BEST STATION TRAILER

The Edge ATM - Grant Brodie, Hamish Phipps - The Edge Network

BEST VIDEO - LONG FORM

High & Die: The Fentanyl Problem - Simon Morrow, Wilhelmina Shrimpton, Tom Thexton - Today FM

BEST NETWORK STATION PROMOTION

The Breeze Jingle - Will Maisey, Braydon Priest, Kris Edwards, Mel Dooley - The Breeze Network

BEST SINGLE MARKET STATION PROMOTION

Hilary & Fitzy's Canterbury Caravan Tour - Lauren White, Hiliary Schroeder, Josh Fogden, Hilary Muir, Dave Fitzgerald, Ryan Foster, Daniel Blue, Sarah van der Kley, Kate Coley, Georgia Bingham, Sarah Webster - The Breeze Canterbury

BEST DIGITAL CONTENT

The Rock - Raynor Perreau, Michael Baker, Ricky Bannister, MediaWorks Digital Team - The Rock Network BEST ENTERTAINMENT PODCAST - SEASONAL

Grey Areas - Phil Guyan, Petra Bagust, Mick Andrews, Josh Couch, Steph Soh Lavemaau, Sam Donkin - Love It Media/Rova

BEST PODCAST BY A RADIO SHOW

Rock Drive with Jay and Dunc - Duncan Heyde, Jay Reeve, Caleb Greaves, Tiegan Lilley, Cate Owen, Ben Donaldson - The Rock Network

‘THE BLACKIE AWARD’

Rog's 30th Anniversary - Roger Farrelly, Bryce Casey, Andrew Mulligan, Mel Abbot, Mitch Farr, Raynor Perreau, Ryan Maguire - The Rock Network

BEST MUSIC NETWORK HOST

Robert Scott - The Breeze Network

BEST MUSIC NETWORK TEAM

Jay-Jay & Flynny - Jay-Jay Feeney, Paul Flynn, David Rybinski, George Smith, Matthew Pledger, Amy Collett - More FM Network

BEST LOCAL TEAM SHOW

Northland's Breakfast Club with John, Flash and Toast - John Markby, Angela Gordon, Tauha Te Kani, Tania Burgess, Christian Boston - More FM Northland

BEST LOCAL MUSIC HOST

Amber Russell - Hiliary Schroeder - More FM Canterbury

BEST SHOW - NON SURVEYED MARKET

Bevan for Breakfast - Bevan Chapman, Rodger Clamp, Dave Rybinski - More FM Gisborne & Wairoa

BEST NEWS OR SPORTS JOURNALIST

Wilhelmina Shrimpton - Today FM

BEST NEWS STORY - TEAM COVERAGE

War in Ukraine - Today FM

BEST SPONSORSHIP & PARTNERSHIP

Billy Joel on The Breeze - Will Maisey, Ange Wedekind, Tiffany Montgomery - The Breeze Network

BEST CREATIVE COMMERCIAL CAMPAIGN

NRC - Road Safety Strategy - 2022 - Alastair Barran, Chris Hurring - MediaWorks

BEST COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION

NRC - BPM - Chris Hurring, Alastair Barran - MediaWorks

BEST SINGLE COMMERCIAL

NRC - Never Give Up - Alastair Barran, Chris Hurring, Zoe-Harper Barran - MediaWorks

BEST VOICE TALENT

Hamish Nixon - MediaWorks

ASSOCIATED CRAFT AWARD

MediaWorks Partnerships Team - Angela Wedekind, Briana Lonsdale, Tayla McVey, Sara Pilkington, Sidney Collett, Chris Lloyd, Paige Faigaa - MediaWorks

SERVICES TO BROADCASTING

Roger Farrelly - The Rock Network

