Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Aotearoa Music Photography Award 2023 Winners Announced

Friday, 2 June 2023, 8:08 am
Press Release: Image Auckland

Image Auckland is delighted to announce the winners of 2023 Music Photography Award - Whakaahua Puoro Toa

The 2023 Award was judged by Robert M Knight, NZ/Auckland based US Rock Music photographer who has a 175,000 image archive, and career stretching from 1968 to recent times. He has photographed pretty much everyone. He is an author and the subject of the documentary film Rock Prophecies. Knight has photographed Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Steve Vai, and Carlos Santana.

Music Photography Award 1st prize: Photographer - Andrew Cornaga - Ed Sheeran at Eden Park, February 10th.

View here - https://photographyfestival.org.nz/awards/music-photo-award.cfm

Judge Robert M Knight, said, "Its been great seeing so many artists captured as they perform, tough decision, often these big international stars are more challenging to photograph well due to restrictions on the night and where a photographer gets placed. This one by Andrew Cornaga is a stand out portrait which meets all the elements of technical skill, catching the pose of Ed with his guitar held high, significant of a triumphant night of music".

Andrew won $1250 in cash and his winning image will be part of future exhibitions of the 2023 AMPA.

2023 Music Photography Award 2nd Prize: Photographer - Amanda Hodge at Homegrown 2023, with Joe Walsh performing with Gin Wigmore.

Judge Robert M Knight, said, "shooting in the pit often is intuitive, this one shows the 'hands on' fans excitement at a well known NZ music Festival. A joyous, fun time for everyone. Joe Walsh's look is one that says "can I stay here a bit longer?"

Amanda won $500 in cash and her winning image will be part of future exhibitions of the 2023 AMPA.

People's Choice prize - $250 Prezzy card, winner was Wellington based Nichole Davis with her portrait of Che Fu performing at Homegrown 2021.

In total 370 entries were submitted to the contest and some 1528 votes were made in the public vote overall.

ENDS

Julia Durkin
MNZMFounder/CEO
Auckland Festival of Photography ART; CULTURE: EXHIBITIONS: PARTICIPATION: EVENTS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Image Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Al Jazeera: Media Network Wins Over 100 Telly Awards

All content was judged by members of The Telly Award Judging Council comprised of more than 200 industry experts and leading professionals from top production companies, networks, and content studios. More>>


NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around eighty avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>


Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>


Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians and four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 