Aotearoa Music Photography Award 2023 Winners Announced

Image Auckland is delighted to announce the winners of 2023 Music Photography Award - Whakaahua Puoro Toa

The 2023 Award was judged by Robert M Knight, NZ/Auckland based US Rock Music photographer who has a 175,000 image archive, and career stretching from 1968 to recent times. He has photographed pretty much everyone. He is an author and the subject of the documentary film Rock Prophecies. Knight has photographed Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Steve Vai, and Carlos Santana.

Music Photography Award 1st prize: Photographer - Andrew Cornaga - Ed Sheeran at Eden Park, February 10th.

View here - https://photographyfestival.org.nz/awards/music-photo-award.cfm

Judge Robert M Knight, said, "Its been great seeing so many artists captured as they perform, tough decision, often these big international stars are more challenging to photograph well due to restrictions on the night and where a photographer gets placed. This one by Andrew Cornaga is a stand out portrait which meets all the elements of technical skill, catching the pose of Ed with his guitar held high, significant of a triumphant night of music".

Andrew won $1250 in cash and his winning image will be part of future exhibitions of the 2023 AMPA.

2023 Music Photography Award 2nd Prize: Photographer - Amanda Hodge at Homegrown 2023, with Joe Walsh performing with Gin Wigmore.

Judge Robert M Knight, said, "shooting in the pit often is intuitive, this one shows the 'hands on' fans excitement at a well known NZ music Festival. A joyous, fun time for everyone. Joe Walsh's look is one that says "can I stay here a bit longer?"

Amanda won $500 in cash and her winning image will be part of future exhibitions of the 2023 AMPA.

People's Choice prize - $250 Prezzy card, winner was Wellington based Nichole Davis with her portrait of Che Fu performing at Homegrown 2021.

In total 370 entries were submitted to the contest and some 1528 votes were made in the public vote overall.

