Enter A World Of World Of Magic Voyages With The Great Kiwi Bookathon

Friday, 2 June 2023, 9:56 am
Blind Low Vision NZ

The Great Kiwi Bookathon takes place in June, encouraging tamariki and their whanau to read, while raising awareness, and much needed funds for Blind Low Vision New Zealand (BLVNZ).

It is simple. Kids read the books they like throughout the month of June and share their world of books with friends and family. Register here

Funds raised will go towards supporting BLVNZ work with young people and their families. BLVNZ run a national library of over 36,000 digital audiobooks, along with audio copies of various regularly published magazines and newspapers.

They also offer activities and exercises for tamariki and rangatahi to strengthen residual vision, teaching skills to develop motor skills, enhance mobility, and daily living skills so that children are equipped for education and become as independent as possible.

19-year-old Maretta Brown with Samoan and Fijian heritage has experienced all the advantages that come from having BLVNZ Library and young people services available. Recently she was part of a part of Our Narrative, a collaborative piece that Marette worked on with other blind/low vision Pasifika people.

“When I was at school, I struggled with my low vision, and I was very shy. I didn’t find it easy talking about the challenges I faced. BLVNZ have always been there for me – they’ve had such a positive impact on my life, knowing that services are there when I need it and that support is easily accessible. The team encouraged me to explore music to express myself and find acceptance for my vision issues and needs,” says Maretta.

So, share the Great Kiwi Bookathon with friends and family and sign up to read like MAD. There’s also a chance to win cool stuff and rewards. And best of all help support and fund BLVNZ so they help young people like Maretta.

01 June to 30 June - https://www.bookathon.co.nz/

Video _ Maretta Brown - Blind Low Vision

