Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Writers Festival Announces New Artistic Director

Friday, 2 June 2023, 11:06 am
Press Release: Auckland Writers Festival

Auckland Writers Festival | Waituhi O Tāmaki is thrilled to announce one of the UK’s leading literary industry talents as its new Artistic Director – ushering in a bold and exciting new era for New Zealand’s largest and most anticipated annual festival of books and ideas.

Lyndsey Fineran, Deputy Head of Programming, international programme and partnerships lead for one of the UK’s most prolific and prestigious arts events, The Times and Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival, will join the Auckland Writers Festival as its new Artistic Director, effective 1 August 2023.

Fineran has been recognised as an outstanding industry talent. She is the youngest board member of the British Arts Festivals Association, a judge for the 2022 Desmond Elliot Prize, and is an alumnus of The Bookseller’s influential ‘Rising Stars’ programme which identifies and promotes the publishing world’s dynamic figures and future industry leaders. She has a track record for securing some of the most distinguished and high-profile names on Cheltenham’s stage such as Stephen King, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Isabel Allende, and has spearheaded initiatives to highlight youth talent and diversity on stage, including ’Lit Crawl Cheltenham’ and ‘Off the Page’.

Within her commitment to international programming, Fineran has been a key champion of New Zealand writing and has worked in partnership with Creative NZ and local literary festivals to showcase writers such as Catherine Chidgey, Chris Tse and Ruby Solly on Cheltenham’s platforms.

Fineran’s appointment follows on from Anne O’Brien, who held the role for over eleven years until 2022 - and Bridget van der Zijjp, who was the Festival’s 2023 Artistic Curator, bringing together this year’s successful programme.

Kathleen Drumm, Chief Executive of the Auckland Writers Festival says “Lyndsey brings a passion for literature, a global outlook, and a strong network of industry relationships to the position. She is brimming with ideas and experience and will lead a diverse team of creative programmers across a range of initiatives.”

Lyndsey Fineran says “After 10 happy and fruitful years at Cheltenham, I am delighted to be taking up the role of Artistic Director at Auckland Writers Festival. Ambitious, internationally-minded programming that has an inclusive and representative approach, along with a commitment to opening up literary festivals to a wider range of writers and audiences, have been central principles of my work. I am looking forward to applying this approach to my new role in Auckland as part of an excellent team. I will be sad to say goodbye to the Cheltenham family and colleagues in the UK - but I leave feeling immensely proud of my time there, and ready to deliver an exciting new phase for Auckland Writers Festival.”

The next Auckland Writers Festival will take place from 14 – 19 May 2024 at the Aotea Centre and select venues in Auckland.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Writers Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Image Auckland: Aotearoa Music Photography Award 2023 Winners Announced

1st prize winner Andrew Cornaga's photo of Ed Sheeran is a stand out portrait that meets all the elements of technical skill, capturing his rock star pose with guitar held high, and encapsulating a triumphant night of music. More>>

Al Jazeera: Media Network Wins Over 100 Telly Awards

All content was judged by members of The Telly Award Judging Council comprised of more than 200 industry experts and leading professionals from top production companies, networks, and content studios. More>>


Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians and four outstanding singers. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 