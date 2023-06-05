Jason Arrow To Lead Cast Of Hamilton's First International Tour
Producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel AM have announced Jason Arrow will play Alexander Hamilton in the Tony®, Grammy®, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning production, HAMILTON, during its international tour which opens in Manila in September.
Arrow originated the role in the original Australian cast of HAMILTON when it premiered in Sydney in March 2021 and has since played Alexander Hamilton in Melbourne, Brisbane and, now, Auckland.
Speaking of the announcement, Michael Cassel AM, producer of the international tour of Hamilton, said it was a natural decision to continue Arrow’s legacy with the production.
“Jason’s nuanced, thoughtful and searing rendition of Alexander Hamilton has been beloved by audiences throughout Australia and New Zealand, we are thrilled that he will continue bringing his sensational performance to audiences around the world in HAMILTON’s international tour,” he said.
Arrow said it was a privilege to be given the opportunity to continue playing one of the most iconic roles in theatre.
“Playing Alexander Hamilton has been the single greatest honour of my career and I am so proud to have the opportunity to continue to learn so much from this character,” he said. “Audiences throughout Australia and New Zealand have reacted so warmly to HAMILTON and I can’t wait to share it with more people all over the world.”
The full cast will be announced in coming months.
HAMILTON’S first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila at The Theatre at Solaire in September ahead of making its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More cities are expected to be announced in coming months.
Tickets to the Auckland, Manila and Abu Dhabi seasons are available now at hamiltonmusical.com/international-tour.
HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim and has gone on to play seasons in London’s West End, Australia, Germany and opened in New Zealand at the weekend. It will premiere in the Philippines before it arrives to debut in Abu Dhabi.
Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and is the story of America then told by America now.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s global phenomenon has been captivating fans across the world since it burst to life in 2015 and has received an array of accolades including 11 Tony Awards®, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.
For
news and updates, fans can visit hamiltonmusical.com/international-tour,
instagram.com/hamiltoninternationaltour
or https://www.facebook.com/hamiltonintltour.
AUCKLAND
Spark Arena
42/80 Mahuhu Crescent, Parnell, Tāmaki Makarau – Auckland 1010
Must close June 11
MANILA
The Theatre at Solaire
1 Asean Avenue, Entertainment City, Tambo, Paranaque City, 1701
Playing from 17 September 2023
ABU DHABI
Etihad Arena
Yas Drive, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Playing from 17 January 2024
Website: HamiltonMusical.com/International-Tour
Instagram: @hamiltoninternationaltour
Facebook: Facebook.com/HamiltonIntlTour
Hashtag: #HamiltonINTL #HamiltonNZ #HamiltonPH #HamiltonAE
ENDS
FOR ALL MEDIA
ENQUIRIES PLEASE
CONTACT
International
Auckland
Manila
Abu
Dhabi
ABOUT MICHAEL CASSEL GROUP
Michael Cassel Group is a leading live entertainment company formed to produce and create the world’s greatest theatrical productions and live entertainment. Productions include the first international tour of the world’s #1 musical, The Lion King, the Australian premieres of the award-winning productions Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and & Juliet, and new productions of Mary Poppins and The Picture of Dorian Gray. Current Broadway and West End credits include co-lead producer of Almost Famous and co-producer of MJ: The Musical, Into The Woods, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical and Pretty Woman.
Previous productions include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Les Misérables, Kinky Boots, Singin’ In The Rain and Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Concert tours and major events include The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Celeste Barber, Not Now, Not Ever: Live on Stage with Julia Gillard, Tina Arena, Darren Criss and Lea Salonga, along with the opening celebration of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 which was televised internationally. In addition to the group’s expanding theatrical interests, the company represents former Australian Prime Minister, The Hon. Julia Gillard AC, journalist and broadcaster Liz Hayes, former Olympian and global sporting administrator Lord Sebastian Coe CH, KBE, Strictly You by Sonia Kruger and Better Homes and Gardens personality Charlie Albone. TixTrack Australasia, a partnership between TixTrack Inc and Michael Cassel Group, provides ticketing for live entertainment and cultural organisations in Australia and New Zealand including the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC). Michael Cassel Group is headquartered in Sydney, with offices in New York, Singapore, and Melbourne.