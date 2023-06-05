Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Jason Arrow To Lead Cast Of Hamilton's First International Tour

Monday, 5 June 2023, 8:34 am
Press Release: Michael Cassel Group

 

Producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel AM have announced Jason Arrow will play Alexander Hamilton in the Tony®, Grammy®, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning production, HAMILTON, during its international tour which opens in Manila in September.

Arrow originated the role in the original Australian cast of HAMILTON when it premiered in Sydney in March 2021 and has since played Alexander Hamilton in Melbourne, Brisbane and, now, Auckland.

Speaking of the announcement, Michael Cassel AM, producer of the international tour of Hamilton, said it was a natural decision to continue Arrow’s legacy with the production.

“Jason’s nuanced, thoughtful and searing rendition of Alexander Hamilton has been beloved by audiences throughout Australia and New Zealand, we are thrilled that he will continue bringing his sensational performance to audiences around the world in HAMILTON’s international tour,” he said.

Arrow said it was a privilege to be given the opportunity to continue playing one of the most iconic roles in theatre.

“Playing Alexander Hamilton has been the single greatest honour of my career and I am so proud to have the opportunity to continue to learn so much from this character,” he said. “Audiences throughout Australia and New Zealand have reacted so warmly to HAMILTON and I can’t wait to share it with more people all over the world.”

The full cast will be announced in coming months.

HAMILTON’S first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila at The Theatre at Solaire in September ahead of making its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More cities are expected to be announced in coming months.

 

Tickets to the Auckland, Manila and Abu Dhabi seasons are available now at hamiltonmusical.com/international-tour.

 

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim and has gone on to play seasons in London’s West End, Australia, Germany and opened in New Zealand at the weekend. It will premiere in the Philippines before it arrives to debut in Abu Dhabi.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and is the story of America then told by America now.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s global phenomenon has been captivating fans across the world since it burst to life in 2015 and has received an array of accolades including 11 Tony Awards®, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For news and updates, fans can visit hamiltonmusical.com/international-tour, instagram.com/hamiltoninternationaltour or https://www.facebook.com/hamiltonintltour.
 

AUCKLAND

Spark Arena

42/80 Mahuhu Crescent, Parnell, Tāmaki Makarau – Auckland 1010

Must close June 11

 

MANILA

The Theatre at Solaire

1 Asean Avenue, Entertainment City, Tambo, Paranaque City, 1701

Playing from 17 September 2023

 

ABU DHABI

Etihad Arena

Yas Drive, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Playing from 17 January 2024

 

 

Website: HamiltonMusical.com/International-Tour

Instagram: @hamiltoninternationaltour

Facebook: Facebook.com/HamiltonIntlTour

Hashtag: #HamiltonINTL #HamiltonNZ #HamiltonPH #HamiltonAE

 

 

International
Nathanael Cooper
Michael Cassel Group
Mobile: +61 474 751 247
nathanael.cooper@michaelcassel.com

Auckland
Cynthia Monardez
818
Mobile: +64 27 212 0717
cynthia@818.co.nz

Manila
Michelle Endaya
GMG Productions
michelle.endaya@gmg-productions.com

Abu Dhabi
Eleanor Finn
Action Group
Eleanor.f@actiongroup.com
 

 

ABOUT MICHAEL CASSEL GROUP

Michael Cassel Group is a leading live entertainment company formed to produce and create the world’s greatest theatrical productions and live entertainment. Productions include the first international tour of the world’s #1 musical, The Lion King, the Australian premieres of the award-winning productions Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and & Juliet, and new productions of Mary Poppins and The Picture of Dorian Gray. Current Broadway and West End credits include co-lead producer of Almost Famous and co-producer of MJ: The Musical, Into The Woods, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical and Pretty Woman.

Previous productions include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Les Misérables, Kinky Boots, Singin’ In The Rain and Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Concert tours and major events include The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Celeste Barber, Not Now, Not Ever: Live on Stage with Julia Gillard, Tina Arena, Darren Criss and Lea Salonga, along with the opening celebration of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 which was televised internationally. In addition to the group’s expanding theatrical interests, the company represents former Australian Prime Minister, The Hon. Julia Gillard AC, journalist and broadcaster Liz Hayes, former Olympian and global sporting administrator Lord Sebastian Coe CH, KBE, Strictly You by Sonia Kruger and Better Homes and Gardens personality Charlie Albone. TixTrack Australasia, a partnership between TixTrack Inc and Michael Cassel Group, provides ticketing for live entertainment and cultural organisations in Australia and New Zealand including the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC). Michael Cassel Group is headquartered in Sydney, with offices in New York, Singapore, and Melbourne.

 

