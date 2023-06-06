Revered Māori Artists Announced In Final M9 Speaker Lineup

The final speaker lineup for M9, the ground-breaking Māori oratory and performance event, has been announced. Veranoa Hetet, Hohepa (The HORI) Thompson, Sian Montgomery-Neutze and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr will appear at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on 6 July 2023 for the one night show.

Each speaker is renowned for their efforts in revitalising a form of toi Māori or raising awareness of te ao Māori through art. During He Toi Whakairo, He Mana Tangata - Without Māori art, who are we, the high profile kaikōrero will explore their experiences as ringa toi, including the challenges and opportunities of expressing Māoritanga through their respective art forms.

Event curator Ria Hall says that there is no better time than now to place toi Māori front and centre in celebration of Matariki.

“How inspiring for te iwi Māori to have nine of some of our country's most celebrated ringa toi share their mātauranga tuku iho with us. It is not only a privilege, but a rare opportunity as they share kōrero obtained over years of practice.”

The full lineup of kaikōrero includes some of the most well-known and accomplished ringa toi in Aotearoa, including:

Tame Iti (Ngāi Tūhoe)

Nigel Borell (Pirirākau, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Te Whakatōhea)

Maisey Rika (Ngāti Awa,Tūhoe,Te Arawa,Te Whānau-ā-Apanui)

Graham ‘Mr.G’ Hoete (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Awa)

Nikau Hindin (Ngāti Tūpoto)

Veranoa Hetet (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Maniapoto, Te Atiawa)

Hohepa ‘The HORI’ Thompson (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Kai Tahu)

Sian Montgomery-Neutze (Muaūpoko, Ngāi Tara, Ngāti Apa)

Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr (Tainui Waka - Waikato)

Accessible to all people of Aotearoa, M9 celebrates Te Ao Māori through whakaaturanga, whakaari, and whakawhiti kōrero - presentation, performance, and conversation. Event organisers Janda (TUAWAHINE, Vodafone NZ Music Awards) started M9 as part of their kaupapa to set up world-class events and spaces that celebrate te ao Māori and te ao wāhine with Ria Hall.

Tickets are available from https://www.aucklandlive.co.nz/show/m9

© Scoop Media

