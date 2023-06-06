Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Brendon Cameron Returns To Key Para Cycling Role Ahead Of Paris 2024 Paralympics

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Paralympics NZ

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) are delighted to announce Brendon Cameron as the new Para Cycling Programme Manager. Cameron has 22 years of experience leading high performance cyclists to success on the world stage.

Cameron explains why he is so excited to take the role:

“It makes me so proud to see our Kiwi Para cyclists competing so fantastically well on the world stage. I can’t wait to lead the Team to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and beyond. I’m bringing the experience I’ve gained in a couple of decades of working with the world’s best cyclists both here and overseas, and I want to bring my skills and knowledge back home to our New Zealand Para Cycling Team. Our success here creates such an important legacy, and I’m privileged to be back and part of it again.”

Cameron returns to PNZ, where he last worked in 2015, after 4 years at Cycling New Zealand and 3 years at Cycling Canada in senior coaching roles. No stranger to major competitions, he has coached athletes to Olympic and World Championships medals.

PNZ Games Campaign and Sports Manager Lynette Grace is delighted to welcome Cameron back:

“Brendon is an absolute professional and right up there with the best global talent for this position. When last with PNZ, Brendon developed and led a 4-year programme to deliver medals at World Championships and Paralympic Games. Under his leadership, Kiwis won a Paralympic title, 3 Paralympic medals, 3 World Records, 6 World Champion jerseys, and 25 World Championship medals. We have no doubt Brendon will add immense value and continue to build on the recent successes of the UCI Para Cycling World Cups, as we head toward Paris 2024.

Cameron begins on 19 June. He replaces Ryan Hollows, who has taken up the position of High Performance Director at Cycling New Zealand.

