Brendon Cameron Returns To Key Para Cycling Role Ahead Of Paris 2024 Paralympics

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) are delighted to announce Brendon Cameron as the new Para Cycling Programme Manager. Cameron has 22 years of experience leading high performance cyclists to success on the world stage.

Cameron explains why he is so excited to take the role:

“It makes me so proud to see our Kiwi Para cyclists competing so fantastically well on the world stage. I can’t wait to lead the Team to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and beyond. I’m bringing the experience I’ve gained in a couple of decades of working with the world’s best cyclists both here and overseas, and I want to bring my skills and knowledge back home to our New Zealand Para Cycling Team. Our success here creates such an important legacy, and I’m privileged to be back and part of it again.”

Cameron returns to PNZ, where he last worked in 2015, after 4 years at Cycling New Zealand and 3 years at Cycling Canada in senior coaching roles. No stranger to major competitions, he has coached athletes to Olympic and World Championships medals.

PNZ Games Campaign and Sports Manager Lynette Grace is delighted to welcome Cameron back:

“Brendon is an absolute professional and right up there with the best global talent for this position. When last with PNZ, Brendon developed and led a 4-year programme to deliver medals at World Championships and Paralympic Games. Under his leadership, Kiwis won a Paralympic title, 3 Paralympic medals, 3 World Records, 6 World Champion jerseys, and 25 World Championship medals. We have no doubt Brendon will add immense value and continue to build on the recent successes of the UCI Para Cycling World Cups, as we head toward Paris 2024.

Cameron begins on 19 June. He replaces Ryan Hollows, who has taken up the position of High Performance Director at Cycling New Zealand.

Notes:

About Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ)

· Paralympics New Zealandis the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) for New Zealand. We are acharityand our overall vision is ‘Transforming lives through Para sport’.As a member of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), we are part of a worldwide social change movement, which uses the power of sport to positively influence community perceptions of disabled people and to promote a more diverse and inclusive society.

· To do this, we support and celebrate the achievements of Para athletes at international andnational competitions all year round. Every two years, we lead New Zealand teams to theParalympic Games.We also work in the local community to advocate for sport to become moreaccessible for disabled people and to support the creation of more systems and programmes toenable participation in Para sport.

· Our funding comes from a mix of public donations, fundraisers, philanthropic partners, commercialpartners, plus government and community grants, which together make our Para sport, communityand advocacy programmes possible.

· To find out more about us, please visitabout us

· To support Paralympics NewZealandclickhere

· TheSpirit of Gold® Initiativeis an award-winning long-term campaign to increase awareness and raise much-needed funding to firstly, support the Para athletes on the road to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Gamesand beyond. Secondly, to help PNZ invest in developing Para sport across New Zealand.

· Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

© Scoop Media

