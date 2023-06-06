FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ On Its Way

With fewer than 50 days to go until the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ kicks off, Ōtepoti Dunedin is preparing to play its part in one of the largest sporting events ever hosted in New Zealand.

The tournament begins on 20 July 2023 and is expected to attract about 30,000 visitors to New Zealand, while showcasing the country to an international audience of 2 billion.

As the only Host City in the South Island, Dunedin will host six matches featuring the Philippines, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Japan, Costa Rica, Argentina, South Africa, Vietnam and New Zealand’s very own Football Ferns.

The Swiss team will also base themselves in Dunedin for three weeks during the group stage.

Dunedin City Council Major and Premier Events Co-ordinator Amanda Dyer says the tournament will deliver top-flight football action on the field and will be a major boost to the city off the pitch.

“We can’t wait for kick-off and the chance to welcome all the teams and their travelling fans to Ōtepoti Dunedin. It’s going to be an amazing couple of weeks!”

A range of events and activities have been organised in Dunedin to support the tournament:

· The FIFA Women’s World Cup ™ Trophy Tour will visit Dunedin from 22-25 June 2023, as part of an international tour covering all 32 participating nations and nine host cities. There will be a range of opportunities for the public to see the trophy in Dunedin, including at community football events, retail venues, within the tertiary precinct and at the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival.

· The FIFA Fan Festival™ will be held at the Dunedin Town Hall and Glenroy Auditorium on six days between 20 July and 30 July, during the tournament’s group stage. The festival will include live match screenings, live music, sporting activations and cultural performances, cosy pub-style eating areas, snacks and drinks from local food trucks, and much more.

· Fans can look forward to a range of transport options to get people to and from Dunedin’s stadium easily. Park and ride options and free public buses to the stadium will be available, and using the walking route from the central city to the stadium will be encouraged.

· 350 FIFA volunteers will be on hand in Dunedin, at fixtures and associated events, to help ensure the tournament runs smoothly. Their vibrant uniform was officially unveiled on 17 May.

Ms Dyer says the city’s sports fields have also received a boost with significant upgrades to playing surfaces, facilities and lighting funded by FIFA.

“This is about more than just better facilities or the boost to our hospitality sector. It’s also about the next generation of Kiwi football stars – particularly our young girls and young women – having the chance to see and be inspired by their football heroes, right here in Ōtepoti Dunedin.”

The good news is tickets are still available for all six Dunedin matches. Prices begin at $20 for an adult and $10 for a child. Group sales are also available for larger clubs and community groups, as well as Accessibility Tickets. Tickets can be purchased at FIFA.com/tickets

For more information, visit: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ - Ōtepoti | Dunedin New Zealand official website (dunedinnz.com)

More about the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023TM

· Tournament runs from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

· 64 matches over 32 days in ten venues across Australia and New Zealand.

· The largest women’s sporting event in the world and is a tournament of firsts, including:

The first FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted

The first 32-team FIFA Women’s World Cup (up from 24 in 2019)

The first FIFA Women’s World Cup held in the Southern Hemisphere

The first FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by two confederations (Asia and Oceania)

The first FIFA Women’s World Cup to be contested in 10 stadiums

A full schedule of matches is available here.

Photo captions: IFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Volunteer Uniform Launch, Wednesday 17 May. Melanie Reynolds, Grant Williams, Tazuni, Allys Clipsham, Daniel Harmes



© Scoop Media

