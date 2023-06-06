New Zealand Has A New Scrabble Champ

Auckland Scrabble player Lyres Freeth has become New Zealand’s 43rd Scrabble Champion. After a thrilling weekend Lyres won 18 of her 22 games to fend off a strong field of experienced international players and grand masters from NZ and overseas.

Her win was all the more exciting because Lyres returned to the championship after nearly two years off from competitive Scrabble after having a baby. It is her first national win. After the weekend, Lyres is now ranked 3rd in the New Zealand rankings. Her husband Dr Alastair Richards is ranked number one in NZ and is the current world champion.

Another exciting win at the national champs was a stunning performance by Christchurch Scrabble Club player Laura Griffiths in C grade. Laura was playing in her first ever national championships and won 16 of her 22 games. Laura also won the Georgie Trophy for the most improved player. After the weekend she has moved up 17 places from 62nd in the NZ rankings to 45th.

The tournament attracted 68 players from all parts of New Zealand and of all ages and occupations. Whangarei Scrabble Club took out the team prize.

For the full results of the National Championship or to find out more about NZ Scrabble and where you can join a club go to: https:scrabble.org.nz

