Join Artist & Musician, Erika Grant, For The ‘Party Of Unearthly & Rare Treasures’

Erika Grant proudly presents a 6 week artist residency for ‘Party of Unearthly & Rare Treasures’. Proudly supported by Urban Dream Brokerage, and Wellington City Council, working together again on another incredible commissioned public art activation in 2023! Erika Grant, based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, kicks off her three part journey throughout May, culminating with two major public art events in June, with the main ‘Party of Unearthly & Rare Treasures’ celebration taking place on June 10th.

‘Party of Unearthly & Rare Treasures’ is a three part experimental, communal making, performance and exhibiting series, running over 6 weeks. Part one, runs over four weeks starting with public workshops, from May 4th. The community has been invited to collaborate in public sewing workshops, crafting costumes and accessories, comprised of found and recycled materials. These outfits, in the theme of ‘Surrealism’ will then be worn by musicians and members of the public for the official celebration of ‘Party of Unearthly & Rare Treasures’. Costume making workshops will be held in the old STA shop at 106 Courtney Place. The making studio will be open most weekends throughout May, Check the FaceBook event for times/days when the studio will be open.

For the main event, Erika Grant and friends invite the public to come out to dress up,interact, dance, laugh and spread Joy at ‘Party of Unearthly & Rare Treasures’, Running from the public courtyard cnr of Courtenay Pl and Cambridge Tce on Saturday June 10th 12pm-5pm.

Enjoy a special day of music, dancing, dressups and parading with a diverse selection of musicians, artists and strangelings. The public are invited to enter through the wardrobe and dress up with Erika and her ‘unearthly’ party, selecting/wearing costumes and encouraged to enjoy some simple, childlike joy, fun and magic!

“This project is about pure joy! The joy of making costumes purely out of our imaginations! The joy of dressing up! The joy of music! The joys of dancing and parading!” - Erika Grant

Post the party an exhibition will take place to celebrate all of the strange and wonderful things collectively made. Costumes and creations will be displayed, back in the space they were created, at the ex-STA site at 106 Courtney Place.

Erika Grant is an artist primarily working in the areas of music and costume, but loves to dabble in all sorts of different mediums. Beginning with music when she was just a wee bairn playing in orchestras and classical ensembles, since she’s become a grown up she’s played in all sorts of bands, acts and groups, including but not limited to “Orchestra of Spheres”, “Cookie Brooklyn and The Crumbs”, “Fertility Festival” and Rosie Langabeer’s “Best Most Happiest Fun Sexy Cabaret of Good Fortune and Prosperity”. She’s made music for film, theater and marching bands, and is currently creating Gong Baths for the people of Wellington.

Erika is also an Astrologer and Music Teacher, and is fascinated with the ideas of shamanism, quantum physics and magic and myth.

This forward thinking, interactive performance installation, is the second activation from Urban Dream Brokerage’s ‘Lets Get Wellington Dreaming’ Program for 2023. Their upcoming series of commissions, with the support of Wellington City Council, aims to continue their work to enliven the city centre, giving artists space to embed themselves in the city & grow new audiences through public participation.

The series highlights an exciting & diverse range of activations that set out to shine a light on what our city's' future could be.

