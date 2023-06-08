Journey Through Time - Egypt: In The Time Of Pharaohs Opens Next Week!

The largest collection of ancient Egyptian artefacts ever to tour to Aotearoa New Zealand opens next Thursday 15 June at Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum. Tickets are on sale now at aucklandmuseum.com.

Prepare to embark on an extraordinary adventure that will transport you back over 4,000 years to the captivating world of ancient Egypt. Opening its doors next Thursday 15 June, Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs promises an unparalleled experience that will immerse visitors in the wonders of this iconic ancient civilisation.

Coming exclusively to Auckland Museum, the international touring exhibition Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs, puts on spotlight on life in one the most influential cultures in global human history, revealing public, private, and secret spaces through more than 300 original artefacts, artworks and interactive experiences.

Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs examines ancient Egyptian culture and how it flourished along the banks of the Nile, revealing the economic, political and cultural life of the pharaohs and the ruling classes, as well as the day-to-day experience of the population as a whole.

Included in the exhibition are the mummified remains of Ta-Khar, a wealthy Egyptian woman who lived in Thebes during the 25th Dynasty (165-656BCE); a 2,000-year-old papyrus from The Book of the Dead showing a human heart weighed against justice by the god Osiris; intricate jewellery and adornments worn by ancient Egyptians; stunning carved reliefs and statues of animals, deities, pharaohs and more. Many of the artefacts date as far back as 4,500 years.

Auckland Museum Chief Executive Dr David Gaimster says, “Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs is an exceptional exhibition that brings one of the largest travelling collections of ancient Egyptian artefacts to Aotearoa New Zealand for the first time. It is rare to have access to the variety and quality of a collection such as this, we can’t wait for our visitors to take this once-in-a-generation opportunity to explore ancient Egyptian civilisation on our own shores.”

ThankstoAdventureWorld,all visitors to Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs will have the chance to enter the draw to win an amazing ‘Authentic Egypt’ prize package for two valued at over $20,000. This incredible 10-day trip includes flights, accommodation, private English-speaking guides and Egyptologists, and an itinerary of unforgettable experiences including a flyover of the impressive Abu Simbel temples, 4-day cruise down The Nile exploring the Valley of the Kings, Karnak and Luxor Temples, getting up close and personal with the Pyramids and Sphinx in Giza, and many more sights of this fascinating country.

Families will have the opportunity to delve deeper into the world of ancient Egypt over a late-night of fun filled activities at Night at the Museum: Wonders of Egypt, on over six nights this July school holidays. This large-scale performance event sees the Museum come alive with a cast of colourful characters who will share their customs and daily lives. Discover what daily life was like on the banks of the Nile, from growing and preparing food, to the art of hieroglyphics, to the temples of the gods and the rituals of preparing for the afterlife, including the process of mummification. Tickets are on sale and include entry to Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs.

Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs comes exclusively to Auckland Museum and opens Thursday 15 June 2023 until Sunday 12 November 2023.

Auckland Museum Membership provides unlimited free entry to Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs, discounted event tickets and exclusive Member-only events.Find out more at: aucklandmuseum.com/membership.

Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs is a joint venture between Lokschuppen Rosenheim, the University of Aberdeen Museums, Roemer- und Pelizaeus-Museum Hildesheim and Museums Partner Austria. This exhibition is presented in partnership with Adventure World.

© Scoop Media