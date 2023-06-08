The Shortest & Most Successful Historic Protest In Aotearoa’s History

Screening at Doc Edge Friday 9 June 4pm, Roxy Cinema, Wellington

They were students, conscientious objectors, peace activists. Lead by teenager Robert Reid and his activist mates they set up OHMS…not On her Majesty’s Service but Organisation to Halt Military Service.

The Vietnam War was raging. They began a series of creative disruptive activities throughout Aotearoa to overthrow Compulsory Military Training. That was 50 years ago. They were principled, brazen and bold. They changed our world.

They have moving and entertaining stories to tell. Many were arrested. Some went to jail.

Message from the Director/ co-producer: Anna Cottrell

I have been making documentaries for TV, festivals and galleries for many years. When Robert Reid asked me to make a documentary for the OHMS’ supporters I was excited. The Vietnam War was a wake-up call for many of us back then. (Many young people know little about that period of our history.)

Like many OHMS’ members, Robert Reid’s activism is unblunted. He is an entertaining storyteller, articulate and engaging. I am happy to provide details of other activists whose stories of prison and challenging the authorities are riveting.

