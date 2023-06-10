Weston Hill Claims Impressive Top 40 Finish In Gruelling Endurance Test

New Zealand trail running champion Weston Hill acquitted himself with pride in hot conditions to place a proud 39th in the energy-sapping long trail race on day three of the 2023 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Innsbruck-Stubai.

Competing in maximum temperatures of up to 28C, the 31-year-old from Trentham United Harriers ran the 85.5km and 5554m of altitude gain sensibly. Placed 46th at the 41.9km checkpoint he gradually advance through the field in the second half of the race to snag 39th in a time of 11:17:32.

The performance earned him a finishing position four places superior to the 2022 edition of the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships and considering the greater depth of countries competing in Austria compared with in Thailand last November today was a more high-quality display by the Kiwi endurance athlete.

Hill said: “To compete at any World Championships is a special feeling and buzz. It is always interesting how different countries perform, and it was great to be a part of it.

“The heat was a major factor today with quite large distances between the aid stations,” he says. “It was not crazy heat, but enough when you are working really hard up some massive climbs without any cover.

“My hydration was not where it needed to be today, but I enjoyed how challenging the course was. There was a lot of technical elements and most of the course was on single track. The trail was spectacular.”

Samuel Hansby, the 2022 New Zealand long trail running champion of Wellington Harriers, stuck gamely to his task to complete the gruelling distance in 93rd (13:01:07). However, the third Kiwi Wayne Botha (Takapuna) did not get to the checkpoint in time and was forced to withdraw a little before halfway.

French athlete Benjamin Roubiol took gold in 9:52:59 and also helped his nation secure team gold.

New Zealand’s sole representative in the women’s race Shannon-Leigh Litt (Hatea Harriers) took a wrong turn and had to DNF before the 30km mark.

France experienced more joy in the women’s race taking out the individual victory courtesy of Marion Delespierre in 11:22:31 and also secured team gold.

The fourth and final day of action in Innsbruck-Stubai takes place today with nine Kiwis competing in the 15.5km Classic Mountain Race.

First up at 9pm Saturday (NZ time) is 2022 and 2023 national U20 mountain champion Ben Rickerby (Auckland City), who will compete in the U20 men’s race.

Four Kiwis line up in the men’s senior race at 10pm led by 2023 New Zealand Mountain Running champion and men’s team captain Andy Good (University of Canterbury). Returning after competing in the uphill only mountain race on day one of the championships are Toby Bachelor (Pakuranga), Niam Macdonald (Wellington Scottish) and Michael Sutton (Athletics Tauranga).

The championships climaxes with the women’s classic race at midnight with four Kiwis seeking a good performance. Teenager Maia Flint (VUW Athletics) was the lead New Zealander in the uphill-only race and will be looking to make an impact in her second race of the championships. Also returning after competing on day one, are Sarah Douglas (Queenstown) and Sabrina Edwards (Lake City). Andrea Peat (Wellington Harriers) makes her first appearance of the championships.

