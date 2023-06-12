Wellington RAW Comedy Quest Returns For 2023 [Media Release]

The Wellington Raw Comedy Quest, widely acknowledged as the best way to see new comedy talent in the capital, runs from the 23rd of June to the 17th of August this year.

Heats run each week for six weeks from the 23rd of June to the 28th of July in Te Auaha’s Tapere Iti theatre. The top three comics from each heat head to the semifinals on the 3rd and 10th of August at San Fran, and the top four-to-five from each semifinal compete in the Wellington Final at San Fran on the 17th of August with guest MC Justine Smith.

The Wellington final winner and runner up are flown to Auckland to compete in the National RAW Comedy Quest final at The Classic. Last year’s Wellington RAW Comedy Quest winner, Hoani Hotene, went on to win the 2022 national final.

Hotene said: “Doing Raw Quest was the first time I took my jokes and made them into a real comedy set. I think for a lot of comics it's the first chance you get to do jokes in a great room, with a great crowd. Those are the sort of shows that can make people fall in love with stand-up.”

Much acclaimed talent has emerged through the Wellington Comedy Quest in past years. Orin Ruaine-Prattley, 2021 Wellington RAW Comedy Quest winner was awarded Best Newcomer (Wellington) in this year’s NZ International Comedy Festival. Billy T award nominees this year included Gabby Anderson, winner of both the Wellington and national RAW comedy quest in 2018, as well as previous Wellington RAW finalists Janaye Henry and Maria Williams.

Media will have the opportunity to interview the Wellington Raw Comedy Quest winner, runner-up and finalists. Past participants with active comedy careers are also available for interviews.

The national final will take place in Auckland at The Classic on Saturday the 28th of October.

Tickets available through Eventfinda. For more information on the Wellington RAW Comedy Quest visit wellingtoncomedy.co.nz

© Scoop Media

