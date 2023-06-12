Immerse Yourself In Pacific Island Culture At Whau Pasifika Festival 2023

Auckland, New Zealand - Whau Pasifika is thrilled to announce the return of the Whau Pasifika Festival, a week-long celebration of Pacific Island culture, creativity, and community. The festival will take place from July 1st to July 7th, 2023, featuring a diverse range of events and activities across Avondale and New Lynn.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, July 1st, with Faitau Tusi Ma Pusi, a children's book reading session featuring Pacific stories by Samoan artist Pusi Vaele Urale at Moana Fresh. Despite her fading eyesight, Urale continues to paint every day, drawing on her memories of Samoa and her experience of making traditional tapa as a young girl.

On July 3rd and 4th, the festival will host Poly Workshops at the Avondale Community Centre and New Lynn Community Centre, respectively. These all-day, family-friendly workshops will feature Pasifika-inspired activities, including hair braiding, siva afi (fire dancing), and traditional food preparation.

The Whau Schools Debate will take place on July 5th at Kelston Boys High School, where students from local colleges will raise their voices to debate issues pertinent to Pasifika families. This inaugural event is co-hosted by The Malosi Project and Kelston Boys High School.

Film enthusiasts will enjoy the 12-hour PolyFilms Marathon on July 6th at The Hollywood Cinema. This event will showcase Pasifika short and feature-length films, championing local Pasifika filmmakers, artists, and communities.

The festival will conclude on July 7th with the PolyX Night Markets & Fiafia Night at the New Lynn Community Centre. This event will feature local food vendors, weavers, and makers, along with performances of dance and song.

The Whau Pasifika Festival is made possible by the support of Auckland Council, Whau Local Board, Lottery Grant, and Arts Whau, among others. The festival is a testament to the vibrant and diverse Pacific Island cultures that enrich our community.

For more information about the Whau Pasifika Festival, visit www.whaupasifika.nz/ whau-pasifika-festival.

About Whau Pasifika:

Whau Pasifika is a community organisation dedicated to celebrating Pacific Island people and culture in the Whau area of Tāmaki Makaurau, and throughout New Zealand. Through events like the Whau Pasifika Festival, Whau Pasifika aims to foster community, creativity, and cultural understanding.

