Matariki Season New Year, New Shows – On Whakaata Māori

Whakaata Māori launches its Matariki Season with all new shows for everyone in the whare.

The new season includes popular tamariki favourites re-versioned in te reo Māori, innovative podcasts, new fluent drama, informative and educational factual series, Uka tournaments, music and gaming.

Programmes premiere on Whakaata Māori and on MĀORI+, the streaming platform of Whakaata Māori.

MŌ NGĀ TAMARIKI:

MĀORI+– RETURNING SERIES: TE PĀMU KŪMARA – WEDNESDAY 21 JUNE– Tai and her superhuman whānau are back for more magical adventures.

MĀORI+ – NEW SERIES: PĪPĪ PAO PAO: FRIDAY 23 JUNE– A fun and educational children's television show featuring groups of tamariki from different kohanga rēo around the motu, singing traditional Māori songs. Each episode features one song with the lyrics displayed on screen.

MĀORI+ – PREMIERE: COCOMELON – WEDNESDAY 28 JUNE: – re-versioned in te reo Māori and featuring the adventures of JJ and his siblings as they go to nursery, play, explore and learn.

MĀORI+ – NEW SERIES: ĀKINA: MONDAY 26 JUNE – Featuring a group of young Māori live streaming their chosen games in te reo Māori.

MĀORI+ – PREMIERE: MORPHLE – WEDNESDAY 28 JUNE: – Follow the adventures of Mila and her magical pet Morphle, all re-versioned in te reo Māori.

MĀORI+ – NEW SERIES: ISLANDS OF MYSTERY: FRIDAY 7 JULY – Josh and his dog crash back 700 years in time, to a mysterious land where taniwha roam and ancient warriors rule.

MŌ NGĀ RANGATAHI:

MĀORI+ – RETURNING SERIES: MURA O TE AHI: WEDNESDAY 22 JUNE – Season three returns with more off-the-cuff hilarity.

MŌ TE WHĀNAU:

WHAKAATA MĀORI – RETURNING SERIES: GOWNS & GEYSERS: Every Thursday in JUNE 7.30 PM – Season 2 of the Miss Rotorua Pageant, with even more drama, fashion, glamour and faux diamonds.

WHAKAATA MĀORI – RETURNING SERIES: MOON TIDE FISHING – TUESDAY 13 JUNE 2023 7.30 PM: Nore Martin takes viewers on a journey into the art of fishing and gathering of kai moana according to the Maramataka. The ancient Māori lunar calendar that helps determine the optimal locations and timings for fishing expeditions.

WHAKAATA MĀORI – RETURNING SERIES: UKA – FRIDAY 16 JUNE 2023 8.00 PM – From Pā Wars to the big time, see the best euchre players from around the motu competing for cash prizes.

WHAKAATA MĀORI – PREMIERE: KIDS DON’T COME WITH A MANUAL: MONDAY 19 JUNE 7.30 PM – Neuroscience educator Nathan Wallis (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu) and his aunty, Hinewirangi Kohu-Morgan (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Kahu), tackle challenges facing some whānau in a new six part series.

WHAKAATA MĀORI – PREMIERE FEATURE: INKY PINKY PONKY: FRIDAY 23 JUNE 8.30 PM – When a young fakaleiti falls in love with the Captain of the First XV she must navigate her way through a world of intolerance and bigotry to find happiness.

MĀORI+ – PREMIERE – THE RIVER: SATURDAY 24 JUNE – When a young woman vanishes, three estranged cousins must reunite to solve the mystery of her disappearance. A scripted Māori drama podcast.

