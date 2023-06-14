Tactix Retain Strong Squad For 2024 ANZ Premiership

The Trident Homes Tactix are aiming to reap the benefits of the hard yards put in this year with the core of the squad returning for the 2024 ANZ Premiership.

The Tactix have named nine of their 10-strong squad to compete in next year’s elite domestic competition with minimal disruption to the side which narrowly missed out on a Finals Series spot this year.

The defensive trio of Karin Burger, Jane Watson and Kate Lloyd will all be back in the red-and-black dress next season while Greer Sinclair will return from injury to join Paris Lokotui and Kimiora Poi in the midcourt.

There is also some stability in the shooting circle with this year’s new combination of Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Aliyah Dunn set to build on their performances this season, and they will be joined by new recruit and Christchurch netballer, Jess Allan.

One further player is to be named in the squad at a later date.

General Manager Haidee Stratford said they were delighted to be able to confirm their squad for the 2024 ANZ Premiership and welcomed Allan into the side as a fully-contracted player having been a Tactix training partner in the past.

“We’re really happy that we have been able to retain the core of our squad. We had a number of new combinations out on court this season and the stability of the squad heading into next year allows us to reap the time invested into this side,” she said.

“We only narrowly missed out on a place in the Finals Series in what has been one of the closest Premiership’s the Tactix have competed in. We know that we have a good side and trust that with more time together we will be able to push on next season.”

Stratford spoke of the versatility of players in all areas of the court with players able to fill a number of positions.

Both Watson and Burger can cover the two circle positions in the defensive circle while the latter can also swing to wing defence. Lokotui is an option in the defensive circle but is also a midcourter while Sinclair, who missed the second half of this year’s campaign due to injury, can cover most roles in the midcourt, and Poi switched seamlessly between wing attack and centre this season.

The Trident Homes Tactix will name their training partners for the 2024 ANZ Premiership at a later date.

