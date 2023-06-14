Te Uru Announces New Curator

After four decades of enchanting audiences with captivating performances, this closure marks the end of an era for one of New Zealand's most beloved theatrical traditions. More>>



NZIFF: New Zealand Films Announced For 2023 Festival

NZIFF has selected twelve Kiwi feature films and documentaries and nine films will have their world premieres at this year's festival, one of the largest number of world premieres NZIFF has ever seen. More>>