Te Uru Announces New Curator

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 5:47 pm
Press Release: Te Uru Waitakere Contemporary Gallery

Te Uru is delighted to announce the appointment of James Gatt to the role of Curator. James has worked closely with artists from Aotearoa and Australia on curatorial and publishing projects since 2015. Notably, he curated Elizabeth Pulie's first survey exhibition in 2022 at UNSW Galleries, and will soon deliver Daniel Mudie Cunningham's first career survey, which he has curated for Wollongong Art Gallery. He has previously worked as an educator at the Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW), Associate Director at Sarah Cottier Gallery, and Founding Director of experimental project space Squiggle Space. In 2022, James launched Kafay Larday, a biannual journal that publishes art-minded conversations. James brings his broad and diverse experience to this role, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Te Uru whanau at the end of July.

