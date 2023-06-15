NZ On Air Awards Eight Kiwi Commercial And Regional Stations For Local Music Airplay

Four nationwide radio networks and four regional stations have been given NZ On Air awards for playing more than 20 percent local music content over the airways in 2022.

The recipients of the 20% Airplay Awards 2023. (From L to R:) Greg Prebble, Radio Hauraki; Sean Tomlinson, PulzarFM; Shawn Cleaver, GeorgeFM; Shanieka Trask, MaiFM; Mikhal Norris, ZM; Rebecca Young, Bayrock and QFM; Andy Poulsen, PulzarFM

The nationwide network awards were received by George FM, Hauraki, Mai FM and ZM, while the four regional stations also awarded for achieving, and exceeding, the 20 percent threshold (from 1 Jan to 31 Dec 2022) were BayrockFM, NiuFM, PulzarFM in Christchurch and Whakatane-based Q97.

The awards were given out at last night’s NZ On Air Music Showcase in Auckland, where four of Aotearoa’s emerging artists – Blake, hanbee, MACEY, and Reiki Ruawai – also performed.

The data gathered for the awards relates to airplay on commercial radio only and doesn’t include music played on public, student and iwi radio – which all have legislated benchmarks that commercial stations do not. Their data is tracked separately and also shows exceptional local content airplay results.

“We are really pleased to present these awards,” says Teresa Patterson, Head of Music at NZ On Air. “It’s such an achievement for the commercial radio stations to hit the 20 percent threshold for the third consecutive year. And with such a great range of genres represented across all those stations – pop, rock, dance, beats. This reflects and validates the investment we at NZ On Air continue to make into quality local music that provides more choice for radio programmers and their audiences.”

“There is a breadth of brilliant local music out there and we are thrilled to play a part in bringing that to Aotearoa audiences,” Patterson continued.

Paul Kennedy, General Manager of Data at Recorded Music NZ, which manages the collection of airplay data, says it’s very reassuring to see the 20 percent target for commercial radio being hit for the third year running.

“Globally, the music industry took time in 2022 to re-set and re-launch some big music projects with international stars, so it’s encouraging that the growth we saw in Aotearoa music play has been able to be sustained amid the heightened competition for attention,” says Kennedy.

Jana Rangooni, Independent Chair of the Radio Broadcasters’ Association (RBA), says the RBA membership works hard to support the amount of local music reaching New Zealand audiences.

“At a time when there is so much influence on what people see and hear from global platforms, the role commercial New Zealand radio plays in celebrating and promoting our own great music is more valuable than ever.”

