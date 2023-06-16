In Celebration Of Matariki, Corban Estate Arts Centre Is Please To Present Group Exhibition Ngā Whetu

Now Showing In The Homestead Galleries Until Thursday 13 July 2023

Ngā Whetu includes the work of Atareta Black, Tony Brown, Aroha Gossage, Penny Howard, Lisa Reihana, Kauri Wharewera, Siniva Williams, Ann Uerata and Louie Zalk-Neale.

In support of Aotearoa's continued learning behind the meaning and importance of Matariki and Te Tau Hou Māori (the Māori New Year), the Homestead Galleries present a group exhibition of Māori artists; each showcasing works that speak to ngā whetu (the stars), Puanga and the Matariki cluster.

Kōrero tuku iho (traditions, oral tradition, stories of the past) passed down will differ between iwi and whānau. While some iwi herald the new year with the Matariki star cluster – whether that be nine stars or seven stars (as per Tainui star lore) – other iwi are unable to see Matariki from their rohe (region) and celebrate a star named Puanga instead.

Through the group's distinctive methods of storytelling and their own personal perspectives, Ngā Whetu offers a rich view into the significance of these stars, as they pertain to the people of Aotearoa, across a wide range of creative disciplines.

Alongside the exhibition is a programme of free gallery events open for the public to attend, including an opportunity tojoin the curators of Ngā Whetu, Penny Howard and Melina Payne, on a tour of the Galleries on the 24th of June and an intimate Matariki ceremony to be held at dawn on the 11th of July.

EXHIBITION DETAILS:

Exhibition Title: Ngā Whetu

Curators: Penny Howard and Melina Payne

Artists: Atareta Black, Tony Brown, Aroha Gossage, Penny Howard, Lisa Reihana, Kauri Wharewera, Siniva Williams, Ann Uerata and Louie Zalk-Neale.

Exhibition dates: Saturday 3 June – Thursday 13 July 2023

Location: Homestead Galleries, Corban Estate Arts Centre

2 Mt Lebanon Lane, Henderson, Auckland 0612

Opening Hours: Mon-Sat 10am-4pm daily, excluding public holidays.

Entry: Free, all welcome.

----------

GALLERY PROGRAMME DETAILS:

Curators’ Tour: Ngā Whetu

Saturday 24 June 2023, 10:00am – 11:00am

Free. No bookings required, all welcome.

Join us for an intimate tour led by the curators of Ngā Whetu, Melina Payne and Penny Howard, where they will guide you through the works of Atareta Black, Tony Brown, Aroha Gossage, Wikuki Kingi, Lisa Reihana, Mele Siniva Williams, Ann Uerata, Louie Zalk-Neale and more…

Dawn Wishes to Hiwa-i-te-Rangi

Tuesday 11 July 2023, 6:30am – 8:00am

Free. No bookings required, all welcome.

Gathering to mark the opening of the Matariki Festival 2023, we invite you to join us for fire, karakia and kai.

The wishes, hopes and prayers that have been tied to Penny Howard’s whai installation by visitors to the group exhibition Ngā Whetū will be collected for a special dawn ceremony, followed by light refreshments.

During the time when the Matariki cluster is visible in the sky, we will burn all the gathered wishes, sending them up to Hiwa-i-te-Rangi to be granted as part of this morning ceremony.

Any wishes written after this event will be ceremoniously burned after the Ngā Whetū exhibition has closed by artist and co-curator, Penny Howard.

