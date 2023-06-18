Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Prestigious World Press Photo Exhibition Returns To Auckland

Sunday, 18 June 2023, 10:12 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

The highly acclaimed global World Press Photo Exhibition, which is seen by millions each year, returns for the first time since 2019 to Auckland to showcase and celebrate photojournalism and documentary photography of the last year. The annual exhibition which is seen in over 60 cities around the world, now including Tāmaki Makaurau once more thanks to the Rotary Club of Auckland, will take place from 22nd July - 20th August at Smith and Caughey’s newly opened Level 5 Gallery Space.

Founded in 1955 the contest has grown into one of the world’s most prestigious competitions, sharing with people the stories that matter. To offer a more global and better geographic balance of perspectives, the World Press Photo Foundation launched a new regional strategy last year. The 2023 contest has six worldwide regions – Africa, Asia, Europe, North and Central America, South America, and Southeast Asia and Oceania, with entries judged and awarded in the region in which the photographs and stories are shot, rather than the nationality of the photographer.

This year’s World Press Photo Contest already announced global winners, chosen from thousands of entrants, highlight the climate crisis, community, war’s impact on civilians, and the importance of press photography around the world.

The four World Press Photo Contest global winners are:

With Russia’s war in Ukraine constantly in the news, the Photo of the Year goes to Evgeniy Maloletka for his confronting image from the siege of Mariupol for perfectly capturing the human suffering caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a single image.

The Story of the Year, nine haunting but beautiful photos by Mads Nissen, refuses to let us forget the people of Afghanistan living now under the Taliban and with a lack of international aid.

The Long-Term Project Award goes to Anush Babajanyan, for her work spanning years to highlight a story not often covered outside Central Asia about water management impacts after the end of the Soviet Union made worse by the climate crisis - but most importantly, showing the powerful spirit of people forced to adapt to new realities.

The Open Format Award goes to Mohamed Mahdy, who is collaborating with neighbourhood residents of Al Max, in Alexandria, Egypt, to preserve the memory of their fast-disappearing fishing village and has invited the whole world to participate through an interactive website.

The four global winners were selected from 24 regional winners, which were chosen from more than 60,000 entries (still images and multimedia) submitted by 3,752 entrants from 127 countries. The entries were judged first by six regional juries and all winners chosen by a global jury consisting of the regional jury chairs plus the global jury chair.

Rotary Club of Auckland are proud to bring the World Press Photo Exhibition to Auckland, with all proceeds going towards Rotary Foundation Projects and the TYLA (Turn Your Life Around) Youth Development Trust.


World Press Photo Exhibition

Dates: Saturday 22nd July - Sunday 20th August

Times: Monday & Tuesday: 10.30am – 6pm. Wednesday – Sunday: 10.30am – 6.30PM. (except Sunday 20 August which is 6pm)

Location: Level 5, Smith and Caughey’s, 261 Queen Street

Ticket Prices: Adult weekend $25.00, Adult weekday $20.00, Student/Senior Citizen: $15 any time

Tickets on sale now at worldpressphotoexhibitionauckland.nz

worldpressphoto.org
 

ENDS

PHOTO: Mariupol Maternity Hospital Airstrike. © Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press

For more information contact:

Ali Nicoll van Leeuwen at Elephant Publicity

+64 27 428 5080 |

ali@elephantpublicity.co.nz

