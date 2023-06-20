Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Elemental AKL 2023 Bigger Than Ever Before

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 10:33 am
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Elemental AKL 2023 is announcing nine new inclusions in the festival that make this year’s edition of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s festival of ‘arts, eats and beats’ bigger than ever before.

From 20 July – 6 August, Elemental AKL 2023 will awaken the senses as more than 100 events featuring incredible food, performances, visual arts, and live music transform historical venues, restaurants, and public spaces across the region.

Elemental AKL is thrilled to reveal that the Auckland programme of Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival is now a part of this year’s festival, including the return of Live Cinema. This year’s Live Cinema features Charlie Chaplin’s classic film The Circus, accompanied by the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and conducted by Vincent Haraker at the Civic Theatre.

The ever-popular Takapuna Winter Lights also features new ticketed events this year, including Lux Vinum, a celebration of wine and light, an immersive audio hīkoi, Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution at The Pumphouse Theatre and Step Out with Peter Urlich.

The nine new events and experiences just announced in the Elemental AKL 2023 festival line-up are:

  • Dans le Noir – a dine-in-the-dark experience
  • Tuawahine at The Cloud – an evening of live music with powerhouse wāhine toa
  • There’s a Tuesday – Elemental Nights
  • Fazerdaze – Elemental Nights
  • Kirin J Callinan – Elemental Nights
  • Elemental Jazz – two nights of contemporary live jazz from Aotearoa and Australia
  • Te Paparahi Toi Art Walks
  • 09 Soul Sessions – an evening of live R&B
  • Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival’s Auckland Programme

The launch of Elemental AKL 2023 coincides with the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. The largest women’s sporting event in the world will host nine matches at Eden Park, including the opening ceremony and a semi-final.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Major Events, Chris Simpson, says the expanded Elemental AKL line-up is something for Aucklanders to be excited about, boosting the buzz in the region throughout the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

“Each year, Elemental AKL gets bigger and better, but to have more than 100 events available to Aucklanders and visitors this year is really something special,” he says.

“We have a unique opportunity to showcase the creativity, culture, and cuisine of Tāmaki Makaurau to the world this year and show that our region is worth celebrating. Our programme of events for Elemental AKL 2023 certainly does that, with curated experiences that celebrate the diversity of Auckland.”

Visit www.aucklandnz.com/elemental for more information about the programme line-up.

notes to editor

  • Elemental AKLfestival celebratesthe best arts, eats, and beats ofTāmakiMakaurau Auckland.From 20 July – 6 August, festivalgoers can experience art, food, music, and activities in an ever-growingprogrammeof free and ticketed events across Auckland.
  • Tātaki Auckland Unlimited - Auckland’s economic and cultural agency - works closely with leading events, entertainment, arts and hospitality experts to deliver the festival which is now in its fifth year.
  • Previous release and imagery for the festival can be found here
  • Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is dressing up for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 ™ with signage and flags starting to go up around the city and local businesses can now order promotional material to show their support for the event directly at https://matchready.co.nz/
    Iconic landmarks such as the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower, The Cloud, Auckland Museum and Eden Park will all light up in the tournament colours to help bring the city alive.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Unlimited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Propellernet: Kiwis Keen To Get Their Kit Off

Haulover Beach Park in Florida has been crowned the best beach for naked sunbathing in the world, followed by beaches in Brazil and Greece, with Aussies & Kiwis searching for nude beaches the most in the world. More>>


NZPF: New Zealand Powerlifting Raising The Bar

The New Zealand Powerlifting team has won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal so far, and is currently positioned third in most medals won at the 2023 IPF World Championship in Malta. More>>


Shelly Palmer: Paul McCartney Uses AI To Create 'Last Beatles Record'

Paul McCartney has announced the creation of a new Beatles song using a technique called stem separation to isolate John Lennon’s voice from an old demo, but this has nothing to do with ChatGPT, Generative AI, or any other 'groundbreaking' AI technology. More>>


Penny Hartill:
Novelist Catherine Chidgey Makes History - Again

Multi-award-winning writer Catherine Chidgey’s chilling psychological novel Pet, set in a Catholic primary school in the 1980s, has shot to number one on the NZ bestseller list after only two days on sale. More>>


Foundation North: Second Boost Of Funding For Asian Artists

In a step towards addressing funding inequities through targeted project grants, Asian artists in Tāmaki Makaurau & Northland have received over $650,000 in the second roll-out of funds to support initiatives that are by, with, and for Asian arts communities. More>>


Elephant Publicity: World Press Photo Exhibit Returns To Auckland

This highly acclaimed exhibition, which showcases photojournalism and documentary photography from the past year and is seen by millions in over sixty cities around the globe, returns to Auckland for the first time since 2019. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 