Elemental AKL 2023 Bigger Than Ever Before
Elemental AKL 2023 is announcing nine new inclusions in the festival that make this year’s edition of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s festival of ‘arts, eats and beats’ bigger than ever before.
From 20 July – 6 August, Elemental AKL 2023 will awaken the senses as more than 100 events featuring incredible food, performances, visual arts, and live music transform historical venues, restaurants, and public spaces across the region.
Elemental AKL is thrilled to reveal that the Auckland programme of Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival is now a part of this year’s festival, including the return of Live Cinema. This year’s Live Cinema features Charlie Chaplin’s classic film The Circus, accompanied by the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and conducted by Vincent Haraker at the Civic Theatre.
The ever-popular Takapuna Winter Lights also features new ticketed events this year, including Lux Vinum, a celebration of wine and light, an immersive audio hīkoi, Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution at The Pumphouse Theatre and Step Out with Peter Urlich.
The nine new events and experiences just announced in the Elemental AKL 2023 festival line-up are:
- Dans le Noir – a dine-in-the-dark experience
- Tuawahine at The Cloud – an evening of live music with powerhouse wāhine toa
- There’s a Tuesday – Elemental Nights
- Fazerdaze – Elemental Nights
- Kirin J Callinan – Elemental Nights
- Elemental Jazz – two nights of contemporary live jazz from Aotearoa and Australia
- Te Paparahi Toi Art Walks
- 09 Soul Sessions – an evening of live R&B
- Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival’s Auckland Programme
The launch of Elemental AKL 2023 coincides with the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. The largest women’s sporting event in the world will host nine matches at Eden Park, including the opening ceremony and a semi-final.
Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Major Events, Chris Simpson, says the expanded Elemental AKL line-up is something for Aucklanders to be excited about, boosting the buzz in the region throughout the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.
“Each year, Elemental AKL gets bigger and better, but to have more than 100 events available to Aucklanders and visitors this year is really something special,” he says.
“We have a unique opportunity to showcase the creativity, culture, and cuisine of Tāmaki Makaurau to the world this year and show that our region is worth celebrating. Our programme of events for Elemental AKL 2023 certainly does that, with curated experiences that celebrate the diversity of Auckland.”
Visit www.aucklandnz.com/elemental for more information about the programme line-up.
