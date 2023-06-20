Elemental AKL 2023 Bigger Than Ever Before

Elemental AKL 2023 is announcing nine new inclusions in the festival that make this year’s edition of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s festival of ‘arts, eats and beats’ bigger than ever before.

From 20 July – 6 August, Elemental AKL 2023 will awaken the senses as more than 100 events featuring incredible food, performances, visual arts, and live music transform historical venues, restaurants, and public spaces across the region.

Elemental AKL is thrilled to reveal that the Auckland programme of Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival is now a part of this year’s festival, including the return of Live Cinema. This year’s Live Cinema features Charlie Chaplin’s classic film The Circus, accompanied by the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and conducted by Vincent Haraker at the Civic Theatre.

The ever-popular Takapuna Winter Lights also features new ticketed events this year, including Lux Vinum, a celebration of wine and light, an immersive audio hīkoi, Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution at The Pumphouse Theatre and Step Out with Peter Urlich.

The nine new events and experiences just announced in the Elemental AKL 2023 festival line-up are:

Dans le Noir – a dine-in-the-dark experience

Tuawahine at The Cloud – an evening of live music with powerhouse wāhine toa

There’s a Tuesday – Elemental Nights

Fazerdaze – Elemental Nights

Kirin J Callinan – Elemental Nights

Elemental Jazz – two nights of contemporary live jazz from Aotearoa and Australia

Te Paparahi Toi Art Walks

09 Soul Sessions – an evening of live R&B

Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival’s Auckland Programme

The launch of Elemental AKL 2023 coincides with the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. The largest women’s sporting event in the world will host nine matches at Eden Park, including the opening ceremony and a semi-final.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Major Events, Chris Simpson, says the expanded Elemental AKL line-up is something for Aucklanders to be excited about, boosting the buzz in the region throughout the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

“Each year, Elemental AKL gets bigger and better, but to have more than 100 events available to Aucklanders and visitors this year is really something special,” he says.

“We have a unique opportunity to showcase the creativity, culture, and cuisine of Tāmaki Makaurau to the world this year and show that our region is worth celebrating. Our programme of events for Elemental AKL 2023 certainly does that, with curated experiences that celebrate the diversity of Auckland.”

Visit www.aucklandnz.com/elemental for more information about the programme line-up.

notes to editor Elemental AKLfestival celebratesthe best arts, eats, and beats ofTāmakiMakaurau Auckland.From 20 July – 6 August, festivalgoers can experience art, food, music, and activities in an ever-growingprogrammeof free and ticketed events across Auckland.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited - Auckland’s economic and cultural agency - works closely with leading events, entertainment, arts and hospitality experts to deliver the festival which is now in its fifth year.

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is dressing up for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 ™ with signage and flags starting to go up around the city and local businesses can now order promotional material to show their support for the event directly at https://matchready.co.nz/

Iconic landmarks such as the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower, The Cloud, Auckland Museum and Eden Park will all light up in the tournament colours to help bring the city alive.

