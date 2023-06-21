Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Who Will Survive The Cutting-edge Humour At The Court Jester’s WHAT LOTUS?!

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 3:48 pm
Press Release: The Court Theatre

Prepare yourself for mystery, murder and mirth as The Court Jesters give your favourite TV show their own unique flavour over three nights with their newest long-form improv offering, WHAT LOTUS.

Following the success of Scared Scriptless Attempts over the last three years, Australasia’s original improv artists, The Court Jesters, wanted to push the boundaries of the long-form concept says Jesters Producer Flore Charbonnier. In this type of improv, a whole evening’s show is based around one central story.

Each night, five of the most experienced Court Jesters will improvise multiple characters and stories into one large 70-minute story. “WHAT LOTUS will offer audiences the opportunity to become the puppet masters of their favourite show and characters, not only deciding who will survive, but also who will come back for the finale on night three!” says Charbonnier.

What will unfurl at the exotic Stewart Island Kiwi bach turned luxury Airbnb WHAT LOTUS? Will motel manager Jonine Bodine handle the last-minute honeymoon booking? Can the romance of mutton birding save an Auckland couple’s marriage? Can the Smith family move past their secret, or will the echoes of seal clubbing call out their darkest desires? And, most importantly, how many people will be killed by the gays? It all happens at WHAT LOTUS but, to find out the answers to these questions, you must be there. After all, what happens at Stewart Island WHAT LOTUS, stays there.


Long-time Jester Dan Pengelly is directing the three shows, which can be enjoyed on their own, or binged as a series (of course!) “The Court Jesters love telling good stories and the concept behind the fabulous show White Lotus was the unfurling and intermingling of several stories at once. We love the idea of creating our own big characters, having them interact and seeing what unfolds” he says. “With our audience’s help we will create our own colourful characters - couples and families that we can take to a holiday hotel in New Zealand. What secrets will be revealed? What poor choices will be made!? I am excited for the drama and shocking behaviour!”

Laughs are guaranteed. Survival of all motel guests is not.


“While the Jesters are adept comedians, they are also excellent storytellers.”

Theatreview

Ticket Prices
Adults: $25

Under 25: $20

Community Services / Hāpai Access cardholders: $20

Binge the series! Book for more than one night of WHAT LOTUS and save 20% on your tickets. Additional nights must be purchased within the same transaction.

Bookings: phone 0800 333 100 or visit www.courttheatre.org.nz

Images can be found at The Court Theatre’s Media Centre

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Court Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Propellernet: Kiwis Keen To Get Their Kit Off

Haulover Beach Park in Florida has been crowned the best beach for naked sunbathing in the world, followed by beaches in Brazil and Greece, with Aussies & Kiwis searching for nude beaches the most in the world. More>>


Tourism New Zealand: Kiwi's Chance To Shine As 1.2B Fans Eye Up Aotearoa

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is a significant opportunity to promote New Zealand to a major international audience, with 1.5 billion people expected to watch the matches. More>>


NZPF: New Zealand Powerlifting Raising The Bar

The New Zealand Powerlifting team has won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal so far, and is currently positioned third in most medals won at the 2023 IPF World Championship in Malta. More>>


Penny Hartill:
Novelist Catherine Chidgey Makes History - Again

Multi-award-winning writer Catherine Chidgey’s chilling psychological novel Pet, set in a Catholic primary school in the 1980s, has shot to number one on the NZ bestseller list after only two days on sale. More>>


Foundation North: Second Boost Of Funding For Asian Artists

In a step towards addressing funding inequities through targeted project grants, Asian artists in Tāmaki Makaurau & Northland have received over $650,000 in the second roll-out of funds to support initiatives that are by, with, and for Asian arts communities. More>>


Elephant Publicity: World Press Photo Exhibit Returns To Auckland

This highly acclaimed exhibition, which showcases photojournalism and documentary photography from the past year and is seen by millions in over sixty cities around the globe, returns to Auckland for the first time since 2019. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 