Shortland Street Secures New Home In Australia

Friday, 23 June 2023, 11:31 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

South Pacific Pictures and All3 Media are pleased to announce a broadcast partnership deal with 7plus, to become the new home of the long-running and hugely popular New Zealand drama series, Shortland Street in Australia.

Shortland Street is an engaging and entertaining combination of high stakes medical drama, romance, and suspense, now, in its 31st year on screen.

Shortland Street has seen over 1.5 million New Zealand viewers on average per week tune in to watch over seven thousand episodes, as their favourite Ferndale residents deal with love, life, and loss as they navigate their personal and professional lives.

Streaming free on 7plus from Monday, 3rd July, with new episodes dropping 3.00pm weekdays, Shortland Street will resume screening in Australia from one of the biggest cliff-hangers in the show’s 30-year history, where the staff of the hospital were left in shock as flames overtook the building.

South Pacific Pictures’ CEO Kelly Martin says:

“We are thrilled to have 7plus as our broadcast partner screening Shortland Street in Australia,” she says.

“We’ve had a huge amount of feedback from fans in Australia who are eager to continue watching the show and we are thrilled that 7plus have helped us to make that happen.”

Head of 7plus Acquisitions, Andrew Green, said:

7plus is the proud home of Australia’s #1 drama and we’re delighted to welcome New Zealand’s #1 drama to the family. Shorty’s Aussie fans have waited long enough!”

