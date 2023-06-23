Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Celebrating 130 Years Of New Zealand Representative Rugby

Friday, 23 June 2023, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Toby Butland

June 28th 2023 officially marks 130 years of New Zealand Representative Rugby, with the first tour to be arranged by the New Zealand Rugby Union, arriving in Sydney Australia on this day in 1893.

Tour Programme Courtesy of NZ Rugby Museum

 

Australia didn’t have a national team in 1893, so New Zealand played against regional and district teams, with the key fixtures against New South Wales and Queensland. New Zealand won 9 of their 10 games and ended the tour on a high with a 16-0 victory over NSW in front of a 20,000-strong crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

New Zealand’s national rugby side wasn’t known as the All Blacks in 1893. The team's uniform consisted of a black jersey with a silver fern monogram, black socks, and white shorts. The white shorts were later replaced with black for the 1905 Originals Tour of Great Britain and Australia, after which the British media started referring to our national side as the All Blacks.

My Great Grandfather Henry Butland was selected for the 1893 tour and reportedly walked over the Southern Alps to catch the ship to Australia to play. Henry’s feat is reimagined in the children’s book ‘What it takes to wear black’, available from www.backintheday.co.nz. Henry represented New Zealand again in 1894 against a visiting NSW team, the first by a national selection on New Zealand soil.

Although Henry and his teammates played before the term ‘All Blacks’ even existed, they are officially recognised as All Blacks today, along with players from an even earlier privately funded tour of New South Wales in 1884.

Henry’s team was captained by a Māori named Thomas Rangiwāhia Ellison, who had toured Great Britain and Australia five years earlier with the privately funded NZ Natives Rugby Team. An exceptional rugby player, Thomas went on to write one of the game’s first coaching manuals ‘The art of rugby football’.

Timeline:

  • 1870
    • The first game of rugby is played in New Zealand between Nelson College and Nelson Football Club.
  • 1892
    • The New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRFU) is established as our national governing body for the sport.
  • 1893
    • New Zealand’s first officially sanctioned representative team (Henry’s team) embarks on their tour of Australia.
  • 1894
    • New South Wales tours New Zealand
  • 1905
    • First New Zealand Tour to Great Britain

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Toby Butland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Australian Honey Products: Manuka Not The Exclusive Domain Of NZ Producers

The word 'manuka' has been in the Australian language for over 150 years, starting in Tasmania, and Māori never knew about honey until the late C19th because NZ had no native honeybees. More>>


Shearing Sports: World Shears Champs In Masterton In 2026

The Golden Shears International Shearing & Woolhandling Championships, which have been held in Masterton’s War Memorial Stadium annually since 1961, is scheduled to take place there again from March 4-7, 2026. More>>


Special Olympics NZ: Bay Of Plenty Powerlifter Wins Four Silvers

Caroline Tangitau has replicated the stunning feat of her team-mate Ryan Stewart by winning four silver medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin. More>>


Foundation North: Second Boost Of Funding For Asian Artists

In a step towards addressing funding inequities through targeted project grants, Asian artists in Tāmaki Makaurau & Northland have received over $650,000 in the second roll-out of funds to support initiatives for Asian arts communities. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 