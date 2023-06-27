Diving New Zealand To Send Largest Team To World ChampsFirst High (Cliff) Diver

Diving New Zealand will send its largest team ever to the WORLD AQUATICS World Championships to be held in Japan next month. A team of nine springboard and platform divers divers will be joined by New Zealand’s first ever entrant in high diving. In total they will compete in different 11 events.

On the back of two New Zealand records at the recent National Champs, Liam Stone in his fifth World Championships is joined again by last year’s entire Commonwealth Games team and two senior athletes returning to competition. Stone, who has qualified for the Men’s World Cup Final in 3 metre will continue on to Germany immediately the Champs are finished.

Lizzie Rousel, returning to competition after having her first child, appears to be in good form as is Anton Down-Jenkins who will be competing in his first meet since the Tokyo Olympics.

Wellington’s Nathan Brown will be joined by Luke Sipkes in the 10 metre Men’s event and Sipkes will team up with Arno Lee, for the 10 metre synchronised. North Harbour’s Maggie Squire and Mikali Dawson will compete in the women’s springboard and platform events. Squire, in turn, will partner with Frazer Tavener in the 3 metre synchronised event.

DNZ Convenor of Selectors, Cassie Death, says “All divers are contending for Olympics spots under enormous competition and have continued to develop well since Birmingham without the constraints of COVID. Credit should be given to coaching and support staff who helped these athletes maintain their motivation during a difficult couple of seasons. It is pleasing to see so many divers qualifying for and competing on the international circuit”

DNZ CEO, Lindsay Stone, say “Braden Rumpit’s qualification at the High Diving World Cup really provides an opportunity for New Zealanders to see just how crazy and exciting this sport can be.”

“Diving is a growing sport in this country and competing in another World Champs is a further opportunity to showcase the grace and aerial talents of the athletes. Diving really is an original extreme sport - it is exciting to take part, and thrilling to watch.”

The full team announced by Diving New Zealand is:

Nathan Brown (Wellington)

Mikali Dawson (North Harbour)

Anton Down-Jenkins (Wellington, US based)

Arno Lee (North Harbour)

Lizzie Rousel (Waitakere, US based)

Braden Rumpit (North Harbour, US based)

Luke Sipkes (North Harbour)

Liam Stone (North Harbour)

Maggie Squire (North Harbour)

Frazer Tavener (Waitakere)

© Scoop Media

