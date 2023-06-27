Mr & Mrs Macbeth Of Dodson Valley Rd Move Into Skycity For Five Nights Only

Presented by The Professional Theatre Company and starring Mark Hadlow and Lara Macgregor, Mr & Mrs Macbeth from Dodson Valley Rd opens at SkyCity Theatre for five nights Tuesday 25 July to Saturday 29 July. Get ready for a night of Shakespeare like you’ve never seen before.

Taking inspiration from the bard’s original text, director and writer Gregory Cooper has regenerated ‘the Scottish play’ into a production full of ‘collisions, conflict, calamity and comedy.’ The production premiered in Theatre Royal, Nelson, earlier this month to standing ovations and is ready to take Tāmaki Makaurau by storm.

Mark Hadlow (MAMIL, Peter Jackson’s King Kong and The Hobbit) and Lara McGregor (Netflix’ Clickbait and One of Us Is Lying) unite together again on stage, and with electrifying chemistry. Mark and Lara play Tom and Jo Macbeth, actors who are also a married couple, and the play is set in the dressing room before they go on stage in a new production of Macbeth.

Jo’s ready, but Tom’s being an enormous git. Plus Taika Waititi is in the audience, casting for his Amazon-funded film version of the Shakespearian tragedy. What could possibly go wrong?

Enjoy a rollercoaster ride of poignancy and explosive conflict as these two-stage dynamos reveal the highs and lows of partnerships, on and off the stage. Mr & Mrs Macbeth of Dodson Valley Rd will appeal to everyone, even those who hated Shakespeare at school!

‘Mr & Mrs Macbeth of Dodson Valley Rd is a must-see treat, and an auspicious beginning for a new force in Kiwi theatre’ - John DuFour, Theatreview

Lara Macgregor works as an actor, director, dramaturg and performance coach throughout New Zealand. She studied acting in New York City with Uta Hagen, Anthony Abeson and Tony Greco and subsequently worked for ten years as an actor in the USA. Lara holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Directing from The National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney and has directed over 40 productions in the last decade.

Mark Hadlow has been a professional actor and director for over 40 years. He is well established as a robust and credible industry professional through performances on stage, in film, television, corporate entertainment, voiceovers in the thousands.

The newly formed Professional Theatre Company, based in Nelson and founded by Mark Hadlow, will produce a programme of entertaining, moving and thought-provoking theatre including brand new productions from New Zealand playwrights as well as much-loved classics. The initial two year programme will present six productions in Nelson, including a number which will tour nationally.

Mark’s challenge is to encourage audiences back into the theatre after the last three years and the PTC is funded by Manatū Taonga’s Regeneration Fund, supporting the arts, culture and heritage sectors in their recovery after covid-19. He is available for interviews via the phone, zoom or in person.

Mr & Mrs Macbeth of Dodson Valley Rd

25 - 29 July

SkyCity Theatre

Tickets: $35 students, $55 seniors, $60 adults.

