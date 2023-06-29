Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

P&O Cruises Partners With Boundary Road Brewery To Create ‘Sweet As Brew’

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 11:44 am
Press Release: P and O Cruises

P&O Cruises is proud to announce their first P&O branded Kiwi beer, developed in partnership with iconic New Zealand brewers, Boundary Road Brewery.

More than 600 entries were submitted in a competition to name the lager, with the winning entry scoring a three-night comedy cruise for two.

P&O Cruises Director of Supply Chain Jeremy Goodman says the brew will be available on tap on board P&O Cruises flagship Pacific Explorer while she cruises roundtrip from Auckland.

“This week marks the start of our ship Pacific Explorer’s Auckland season, and we are thrilled to have her based in New Zealand for the next five months,” he says.

“We love to keep things local, so in addition to stocking a wide range of New Zealand beer and wine, we have also partnered with the good folk at Boundary Road Brewery to come up with our very first P&O branded Kiwi beer.

“There were some excellent name suggestions put forward by our P&O community in New Zealand, including Seas the Day, Hops-Aboard and Sea-nic Brews. The winning entry was Sweet As Brew, which we think perfectly encapsulates a P&O branded Boundary Road Brewery lager.”

Asahi Beverages New Zealand, Head of Export Sales, Cameron Mather says the company and our Boundary Road Brewery Team are thrilled to be partnering with P&O on their first ever branded beer.

“The Sweet As Brew lager is the perfect refreshment to enjoy at sea. This is a medium malt beer that has a crisp, clean, refreshing finish. We love that there is some good old Kiwi vernacular in the name, and feel privileged to have this special New Zealand brew available on tap on board Pacific Explorer this season.”

Pacific Explorer’s first cruise of the Auckland season departs at 6pm on Friday 30 June, travelling to Mystery Island, Port Vila, Lifou and Noumea before returning to Auckland on Sunday, 9 July.

To view itineraries or book your next cruise from Auckland, visit www.pocruises.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from P and O Cruises on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Special Olympics NZ: Kiwi Team Conquers World Summer Games

Two centuries after Napoleon marched under the famous Brandenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin, the New Zealand Special Olympics team danced their way down the same boulevard to celebrate conquering the World Summer Games. More

Shearing Sports: New Zealand Misses Out On Shears Champs Silverware

History has been made at the Golden Shears World Shearing & Woolhandling Championships in Scotland with New Zealand failing to win a single title for the first time since the first championships in 1977. More


Australian Honey Products: Manuka Not The Exclusive Domain Of NZ Producers

The word 'manuka' has been in the Australian language for over 150 years, starting in Tasmania, and Māori never knew about honey until the late C19th because NZ had no native honeybees.
More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 