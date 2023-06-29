P&O Cruises Partners With Boundary Road Brewery To Create ‘Sweet As Brew’

P&O Cruises is proud to announce their first P&O branded Kiwi beer, developed in partnership with iconic New Zealand brewers, Boundary Road Brewery.

More than 600 entries were submitted in a competition to name the lager, with the winning entry scoring a three-night comedy cruise for two.

P&O Cruises Director of Supply Chain Jeremy Goodman says the brew will be available on tap on board P&O Cruises flagship Pacific Explorer while she cruises roundtrip from Auckland.

“This week marks the start of our ship Pacific Explorer’s Auckland season, and we are thrilled to have her based in New Zealand for the next five months,” he says.

“We love to keep things local, so in addition to stocking a wide range of New Zealand beer and wine, we have also partnered with the good folk at Boundary Road Brewery to come up with our very first P&O branded Kiwi beer.

“There were some excellent name suggestions put forward by our P&O community in New Zealand, including Seas the Day, Hops-Aboard and Sea-nic Brews. The winning entry was Sweet As Brew, which we think perfectly encapsulates a P&O branded Boundary Road Brewery lager.”

Asahi Beverages New Zealand, Head of Export Sales, Cameron Mather says the company and our Boundary Road Brewery Team are thrilled to be partnering with P&O on their first ever branded beer.

“The Sweet As Brew lager is the perfect refreshment to enjoy at sea. This is a medium malt beer that has a crisp, clean, refreshing finish. We love that there is some good old Kiwi vernacular in the name, and feel privileged to have this special New Zealand brew available on tap on board Pacific Explorer this season.”

Pacific Explorer’s first cruise of the Auckland season departs at 6pm on Friday 30 June, travelling to Mystery Island, Port Vila, Lifou and Noumea before returning to Auckland on Sunday, 9 July.

To view itineraries or book your next cruise from Auckland, visit www.pocruises.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

