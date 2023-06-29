AIA Tottenham Hotspur Global Football Development Coaches To Empower Young Football Players

Register your school or football club to win a visit today!

With the goal of inspiring active lifestyles through sport, AIA NZ is calling on schools and football clubs from across New Zealand to register to win a visit from the AIA Tottenham Hotspur Global Football Development Coaches.

From 1-11 August, esteemed Tottenham Hotspur Global Football Development Coaches Shannon Moloney and Tegan Burling, will embark on a New Zealand tour to help inspire and encourage Kiwi kids, especially girls, to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

The tour will visit 12 schools and seven football clubs in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch – engaging with local communities, fostering a love for the game, and promoting women's football development in New Zealand.

Tottenham Hotspur Global Football Development Coach Shannon Moloney, played for Tottenham Hotspur’s women’s team for seven consecutive seasons, from 2013 to 2018. As a Development Coach and qualified teacher, Shannon is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of footballers.

“My role with Spurs and AIA is a special one, allowing me to inspire young people to play football and achieve their dreams,” says Shannon.

“I love to motivate younger generations to create active lifestyles and habits, incorporating sport, exercise, and nutrition and I can’t wait to see the passion young New Zealanders bring to the table.”

The coaching sessions, led by the Tottenham Hotspur Global Development Coaches, will cover technical skills, exercise and nutrition workshops, motivational speaking focused on women in sport, and coach-the-coaches sessions for club teams. Participants will have the chance to learn from the best in the game and be inspired by their passion.

Dame Valerie Adams, Aotearoa New Zealand two-time Olympic champion and AIA Vitality ambassador, will be visiting schools in Auckland alongside Shannon and Tegan.

“We know sport has the power to change lives through increased physical and mental wellbeing, while also teaching teamwork, self-reliance, resilience, and confidence,” says Dame Valerie.

“Playing sport has had a huge impact on my life and staying active helps to keep me thriving every day. I’m passionate about promoting active participation for our next generation of New Zealanders, and helping to set them up to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

AIA is the proud Global Principal Partner of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, and AIA NZ is excited to share the Spurs’ love of football with young Kiwi fans this winter.

Register your school or club now and join AIA NZ in empowering the future of football in Aotearoa New Zealand. Registrations are now open until 7 July. To find out more info, click here.



About AIA New Zealand

AIA New Zealand is a leading life insurer with over 40 years’ experience in the New Zealand market and is part of the AIA Group, the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. With a unique customer value proposition focused on life, health and wellbeing, AIA New Zealand’s purpose is to help New Zealanders live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

© Scoop Media

