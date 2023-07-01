Twin Sisters Take The Stage For Dance Duet Rituals Of Similarity

Rituals of Similarity, a new contemporary dance duet by Brittany and Natasha Kohler for Dance Plant Collective, dedicates a 50 minute show to unravelling the intricate layers of twinhood. On from 1 - 5 August, as part of Q Theatre’s MATCHBOX Season.

Identical twins Brittany and Natasha Kohler have lived their lives as two individuals recognised as one. Tender and awkward, earnest and humorous, the two engage in an exploration of identity, self-definition and nature vs nurture through the medium of contemporary dance.

“It’s a quality of choreography and dance that I haven’t seen in a long time.”

- Hannah Molloy, Theatreview, review of MEAT

Brittany and Natasha both graduated from Unitec with BPASA’s in contemporary dance and have gone on to obtain extensive performing and choreography experience as part of Dance Plant Collective, with some of the highlights of their careers being MAGNIFICENT REMAINS, which Brittany led the choreography for, STRUCTURE, and MEAT.

Supporting Rituals of Similarity is a fantastic team of creative collaborators. Set design will be done by Talia Pua, co-founder of independent theatre company, Hand Pulled Collective. Talia is a notable practitioner in her own right, having written and directed her debut play, Pork and Poll Taxes, in 2021. Lighting design will be done by long-time Dance Plant Collective collaborator, Paul Bennett. Paul has previously designed and operated lighting for many performing arts works and companies, including PINAY (Proudly Asian Theatre), and Dance Plant Collective works including MAGNIFICENT REMAINS, MEAT, and DESPERATE LATE NIGHT ENERGY (Dance Plant Collective collab with Boycrush).

Lucien Johnson will join the show as the composer. Johnson has most recently been involved in Hannah Tasker Poland’s sell-out production, The Most Naked, and has previously won the 2021 Apra Amcos Best Jazz Composer award for his album Wax///Wane. In 2017, for his work on LOBSTERS, Lucien Johnson was awarded Sound Designer of the Year at the Wellington Theatre Awards and was nominated for Outstanding Composer. Costume design will be in the skilled hands of Zoë McNicholas, who is the brains behind clothing resale brand, YOHOZO. Zoë McNicholas has previously worked with Dance Plant Collective and provided the remarkably striking outfits for MAGNIFICENT REMAINS.

Rituals of Similarity is being presented as the opening show for Q Theatre's MATCHBOX 2023 Season. MATCHBOX is dedicated to supporting artists in developing and presenting performing arts works. Read more about MATCHBOX 2023 and the other shows in this year’s season here.



Rituals of Similarity plays

1 - 5 August, 7.30PM

Q Theatre, Loft

Tickets and MATCHBOX Season Passes are available from the Q Theatre website.

