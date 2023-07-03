Ringlets: Tour Of Aotearoa

RINGLETS

WEDNESDAY JULY 26, SAN FRAN, WELLINGTON*

THURSDAY JULY 27, SPACE ACADEMY, CHRISTCHURCH w/ Senica

FRIDAY JULY 28, DIVE, DUNEDIN w/ Dale Kerrigan

FRIDAY AUGUST 4, WHAMMY, AUCKLAND w/ Oscar Dowling and Elliot & Vincent

TICKETS FROM BANISHED MUSIC

*EYEGUM WEDNESDAY - FREE ENTRY

After delivering a devastating blow with their self-titled debut album, Tāmaki Makaurau post-punk unit Ringlets are embarking on a nationwide tour of Aotearoa. Raised not to be empty handed guests, the band will bring with them 12” of wax, freshly pressed thanks to Leather Jacket Records.

Artful noise, ragingly bright post-punk quartet Ringlets could be described as the musical transcript of Black Adder; dark humour and theatre hazed over with rich, gritty colour and evident sonic technicality. With a highly durable,machine-tested rhythm section (A. Poulsen + A. Grey) and two of Auckland’s leading lyrical & melodic consultants (L. Towers + L. Reynolds), Ringlets are fast building a solid reputation.

Releasing their debut, self-titled record in April 2023, the band have solidified their sound as a melting pot of vivid, sonic texture and feel. Produced by De Stevens (Marlin’s Dreaming) and Ringlets themselves, the 10 track LP is an unmissable introduction to this exciting, new offering from Tāmaki Makaurau.

The four-piece have just announced a stellar lineup of local supports joining them on tour this July and August; Featuring local heavyweights Senica, Dale Kerrigan, Elliot & Vincent and the first show in many moons for Oscar Dowling.

© Scoop Media

