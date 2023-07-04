K-Pop Group P1Harmony Announce 2023 Aotearoa Date

AUCKLAND NZ, TUESDAY JULY 4, 2023: Star K-Pop boy band P1Harmony have announced their first visit to New Zealand this September, on their 2023 LIVE TOUR [P1USTAGE H : P1ONEER] IN NEW ZEALAND.

They will perform live at Auckland’s Spark Arena on September 24.

The Live Nation pre-sale commences at 10am NZST on Wednesday, July 5, running for 24 hours.

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 6, from 11am local time.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, go to www.livenation.co.nz.

The six-member boy group P1Harmony, composed of KEEHO, THEO, JIUNG, INTAK, SOUL, and JONGSEOB (ranging from ages 18 to 22), entered the mainstream music market with their breakout EP “DISHARMONY : STAND OUT" and its title track ‘SIREN’ on October, 2020, with all five tracks written or co-written by the band. P1Harmony made their debut in historic fashion with the release of the box-office production film ‘P1H: A New World Begins’, co-starring some of the biggest names in Korean Entertainment. The sci-fi film hit Korean cinemas and smashed the box office even with COVID-19 restrictions.

P1Harmony completed their first ever concert tour from March ~ May, 2022 in the US, with all 11 tour dates selling out in less than 30 minutes, and collaborated with R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Pink Sweat$ with the song “Gotta Get Back”, released on May 26, 2022.

More recently, P1Harmony released their 6th Mini Album “HARMONY : ALL IN” and completed their second US tour from January to February, 2023 with 12 stops, including Nashville where they were the first K-POP band to perform at the historic Grand Ole Opry. During their album promotion and second US tour, P1Harmony appeared on popular US TV programs such as “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The Great Day Houston” and “GMA3, and completed a TikTok Live on NBC ‘Today Show’.

P1Harmony won “Emerging Artist Award” from 2022 HANTEO MUSIC AWARDS and their latest single ‘Back Down’ was listed in MTV’s ‘Bop Shop’ and Sweety High’s ‘The Best 6 K-Pop Tracks,’ proving P1Harmony’s worldwide influence.

With ever growing stardom and success in 2023, P1Harmony continue their momentum, reaching new career heights with global recognition. They have already established themselves as one of the most dynamic and exciting K-POP groups with high quality music and scene-stealing performances and will continue to build on that momentum with their 2023 LIVE TOUR [P1USTAGE H : P1ONEER] IN NEW ZEALAND.



P1HARMONY 2023 LIVE TOUR

[P1USTAGE H : P1ONEER] IN NEW ZEALAND

SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

