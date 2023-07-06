Reimagining Painting As An Act Of Being

Corban Estate Arts Centre is thrilled to share new bodies of work by painters Cindy Leong, Christian Dimick and Ruby Wilkinson across two exhibitions, Be Here Now and Blue Duck, opening with a preview event on Friday 21 July.

Running until Saturday 2 September 2023, the two exhibitions prompt us to think about painting not as an isolated entity or independent product, but as an integral part of the painter’s everyday experience.

While Cindy Leong’s Be Here Now explores the potential for painting to serve as a conduit for navigating and testing Buddhist concepts through the act of repetitive mark making, Christian Dimick and Ruby Wilkinson’s Blue Duck explores the idea of painting as a way to connect to the world, our surroundings, and those closest to us.

About Be Here Now by Cindy Leong:

In Ram Dass’ seminal work, ‘Be Here Now’, the author and spiritual teacher delves into the transformative power of meditation and contemplation in quieting the mind. In a similar vein, Cindy Leong’s process involves the act of repetitively putting brush to canvas as a means of distilling her mind and achieving a state of presence.

In Leong’s Be Here Now, the artist’s paintings become a site of inquiry and transformation, inviting the viewer to join her on the path of self-discovery and self-actualisation. With each stroke, Leong proposes that by cultivating a sense of equanimity, we can tap into a deeper level of consciousness and awareness that lies beyond the surface noise of our daily lives.

Be Here Now will be showing in Gallery 1 at Homestead Galleries.

About Blue Duck by Christian Dimick and Ruby Wilkinson:

Blue Duck is an exhibition of new paintings by Pōneke-based artists Christian Dimick and Ruby Wilkinson. Being partners in life, their works engage in a continuous and intimate dialogue. Through the vehicle of painting, viewers are invited to witness this conversation.

The artists employ abstraction as a means of simultaneously preserving privacy and revealing personal depths within their visual dialogue. They place significance on allowing viewers ample room to form their own comprehension of the aesthetic and emotional interconnectedness present within these paintings.

Blue Duck will be showing in Galleries 2 + 3 at Homestead Galleries.

Alongside the exhibitions is a programme of free gallery events and activities open for the public to attend. On Saturday 22 July there is an opportunity to join exhibiting artist Cindy Leong and Curator & Exhibitions Manager Melina Payne as they guide you through an engaging Tour of Be Here Now. During this relaxed and interactive tour, Cindy will discuss her unique approach to the painting process evident in the works created for Be Here Now.

On the last day of the exhibition, Saturday 2 September, you are welcome to join us for an Artist Kōrero: In Conversation with Christian Dimick and Ruby Wilkinson as they discuss the ideas explored in their joint exhibition Blue Duck, as well as their approaches to the painting process and inspirations and motivations as artists. On the same day, come and be a part of our inaugural book club gathering Book Club: On ‘Be Here Now’ featuring Cindy Leong, the artist behind the exhibition, Be Here Now. Alongside Melina Payne, the Curator & Exhibitions Manager at Homestead Galleries, and writer Zoë May, Cindy will host an intimate discussion centred around chosen excerpts from Ram Dass’ 1971 renowned work, ‘Be Here Now.’ This is an opportunity to slow down, be here now, and enjoy some tea with good company while exploring Ram Dass’ teachings on spirituality, meditation and self-determination in relation to the exhibition.

In addition there are also child-friendly events available for families to engage with each of the exhibitions; August Saturday Gallery Club: Amazing Abstract on Saturday 12 August, suitable for ages 4-14; and August Gallery Bubs on Monday 14 August where caregivers can bring along their under-twos for an intimate baby-friendly tour of both exhibitions.

