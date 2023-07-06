First-ever Legend Of The Peaks Festival To Showcase New Zealand’s Finest In Rotorua

ROTORUA, NEW ZEALAND – July 6, 2023 - Rotorua is set to host the inaugural Legend of the Peaks Festival, a locally owned and operated event that promises to challenge newcomers to the sport and professional athletes alike.

Taking place on 10th and 11th November 2023, this eagerly anticipated festival will celebrate the natural beauty, cultural heritage, and athletic spirit of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Owned and operated by Rotorua locals Tak and Tu Mutu, the Legend of the Peaks Festival aims to bring together people from all walks of life to revel in the breath-taking landscapes and rich cultural heritage of Rotorua.

At the heart of this spectacular event lies the New Zealand Forest Marathon, a premier athletic endeavour that will test the mettle of participants against the backdrop of awe-inspiring nature and amazing forest trails. As runners traverse the remarkable course, they will experience first-hand the world renown popularity of the Whakarewarewa Forest network of trails by summiting all four peaks; Kohaturoa, Titokorangi, Moerangi and Kakapiko.

The event will welcome runners and walkers to compete in 2 kilometre, 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km distances with the latter circumnavigating the Titokorangi and Whakarewarewa Forests. With an ambitious goal of attracting over 3,000 participants, the festival promises to be a grand affair, replete with epic running events, entertainment and an expo with market style food and beverage offerings.

Event Director Tak Mutu expressed his excitement to launch the event stating, “The concept has been years in the making to bring the Legend of the Peaks Festival to life, showcasing the natural wonders and cultural richness of our beloved Rotorua. Through this event, we hope to foster a sense of community, inspire a deeper connection with the stunning landscapes that surround us and help everyone to embrace the challenge and become legends of their own right.”

The festival is proud to partner with local businesses, organisations, and local government entities to create an inclusive and sustainable event that honours the environment, culture, and local community.

Super Early Bird entries are open now until midnight. 21st July 2023.

Stay up to date with Legend of the Peaks: legendofthepeaks.com

Photos for media use: LOTP Media Library

About the Legend of the Peaks:

The Legend of the Peaks Festival is a locally owned and operated event held in Rotorua, New Zealand. Founded by Tak and Tu Mutu, this festival celebrates the natural beauty, cultural heritage, and athletic spirit of New Zealand. The festival's premier event, the New Zealand Forest Marathon, offers participants a unique opportunity to explore stunning landscapes while pushing their limits. The festival aims to create an unforgettable experience by immersing the attendees in the local community, showcasing the amazing outdoor recreation and inspiring culture on offer in Rotorua.

Legend of the Peaks events:

o New Zealand Forest Marathon, 42kms, 2000m Elevation Gain, Summit 4 Peaks

o Moerangi Half Marathon, 21kms, 1090m Elevation Gain, Summit 2.5 Peaks

o Titokorangi 10K, 10kms, 430m Elevation Gain, Summit 2 Peaks

o 5K Trig Loop, 5kms, 145m Elevation Gain, Summit 1 Peak

o Kids Forest Run, 2kms, 45m Elevation Gain, No Peaks (kids only, School Years 1-8)

